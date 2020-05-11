Bizongo delivers over 2 lakh PPE kits to hospitals, NGOs, essential service providers

The PPE kits have been delivered across 5,500 localities servicing 127 organisations spread in 57 urban and rural centres across the country.

Coronavirus Coronavirus

In continuation of its FightAgainstCovid19 campaign, Bizongo has so far delivered more than 2 lakh Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits across 5,500 localities servicing 127 organisations spread in 57 urban and rural centres across the country. The recipients of the kits include public and private healthcare service providers, reputed NGOs, and private sector organisations.

Some of the hospitals that received the deliveries include Mumbai’s Nair Hospital, Cuddalore Government Hospital in Tamil Nadu, Marathwada Medical and Research Institute in Aurangabad, Maharashtra, and Maxlife Health Enterprises.

Bizongo has worked with NGOs like HT Parekh Foundation, ATE Chandra Foundation, Piramal Swasthya, Foundation for Ecological Security, Christian Medical Association of India to ensure that the critical PPE kits reach a larger number of people at the forefront of fighting the pandemic.

“We have also supplied these safety kits to private enterprises like Swiggy, BigBasket and Urban Company as they continue to provide essential services during the lockdown. We delivered these kits to Zomato and Shadowfax earlier,” said Sachin Agrawal, COO, Bizongo.

Bizongo set up a dedicated task-force to work round the clock through an online control room to map demand and supply of PPE kits and other essentials using its proprietary digital supply chain services. “I am happy the team also managed to overcome some of the logistics challenges to ensure a smooth service,” added Sachin.

This customised service is available for hospitals, health centres, pharmacies, providers of essential goods of services, large public entities and NGOs. Bizongo launched a microsite specifically for procuring and supplying PPE kits.

The site is also enabled to accept donations for the public healthcare service providers, which are facing a fund crunch in procuring these medical consumables. Bizongo has tied up with United Way to facilitate donations from the public.

Meanwhile, Bizongo continues to supply packaging material to all the essential goods suppliers including e-commerce, pharma, diagnostic labs, dairy and food services companies.