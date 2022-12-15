Biriyani is most ordered dish on Swiggy for seventh time in a row

While dishes like paneer butter masala, butter naan, and veg biriyani were some of the most ordered dishes, Swiggy saw a rise in the order of international cuisine like sushi, Mexican bowls, ramen and pasta.

news Food aggregators

The debate about which is the best biriyani is a never ending one. Arguments have raged on for hours if not days on which the best biriyani is â€“ whether it is Hyderabadi dum biriyani, Thalassery biriyani , Lucknowi biriyani, to name a few. Whether or not â€˜veg biriyaniâ€™ exists is a discourse on its own. But it is undeniable that biriyani continues to remain a popular favourite among Indians and Swiggy is able to back it up with data because it has been the most ordered dish for the seventh consecutive year.The food aggregator mentioned that there were 137 biriyani orders per minute this year!

Masala dosa was the second most ordered dish on Swiggy, the report mentioned. While dishes like paneer butter masala, butter naan, and veg biriyani held the top positions for the â€˜most orderedâ€™ dishes, the platform also saw a rise in the order of international cuisine like sushi, Mexican bowls, ramen and pasta. In terms of snacks, the most ordered dishes were samosas, popcorn, pav bhaji, french fries and garlic breadsticks, among others. Gulab jamun, rasmalai, choco lava cake and rasgulla were some of the most ordered desserts on Swiggy this year.

The food aggregator also mentioned the most money spent on food orders. The highest monetary value for an order came from Bengaluru where a user had spent Rs 75,378 on a single order during Deepavali. In a close second, another user from Pune had spent Rs 71,229 while ordering burgers and fries for his entire team. Mumbai contributed to 30% of orders from gourmet restaurants while a user in Bengaluru placed 118 orders from gourmet restaurants in a single week.

Apart from trends on food orders, Swiggy also shared insights into how people were ordering groceries and other daily essentials on Swiggy Instamart. Instant noodles and full-cream milk topped the list of groceries that were ordered. Bengaluru, Delhi and Mumbai alone contributed to five crore orders on Instamart. The most ordered fruits and vegetables were onions, potatoes, tomatoes, watermelons, bananas and tender coconuts. In terms of unusual orders, Bengaluru ordered more ice cubes from Instamart than any other city while milk was the most ordered item during the India-Pakistan Cricket World Cup match. Unusual searches on Instamart included petrol, mommy, sofa, underwear and beds, among others.