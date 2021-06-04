Bird Group Executive Director Ankur Bhatia passes away at 48

According to reports, Ankur Bhatia suffered a massive cardiac arrest, which led to his death.

news Death

Ankur Bhatia, the Executive Director of Bird Group, passed away on June 4. The entrepreneur was 48 years old. According to reports, Ankur Bhatia suffered a massive cardiac arrest, which led to his untimely death. Ankur, as the Executive Director of Bird Group, spearheaded the growth for the group in the hospitality sector under Bird Hospitality Services, to set new standards and world-class hospitality assets through Roseate Hotels & Resorts. He is credited with bringing in the Amadeus brand to the Indian sub-continent in 1994, which today is the market leader in providing travel technology for travel agents and airlines.

Ankur Bhatia has led the group's strategic thrust to create multiple drivers of growth that made a significant and growing contribution to the company and industry at large. He also shaped and implemented blue ocean strategies that strengthen the overall brand proposition and accelerate a leap in core business value by exploring new growth avenues for building uncontested market leadership. In line with Bhatia's commitment towards shaping the future of mobility in India, Bird Group forayed into the electric mobility space and has been constantly adding unique new age mobility vehicles to the product portfolio of its subsidiary Bird Electric.

Bird Electric has pioneered the space of personal mobility devices in India for the last 10 years as the exclusive distributor of Segway Personal Transporters (PTs). Currently, the group owns and operates six uber-luxury properties in India and the UK, each having an individual brand identity. He is also credited to have launched the country's first natural and perennial indoor ice-skating rink and cafe - iSKATE, located in Ambience Mall, Gurugram.

As soo as the news of his death spead, condolences started pouring in.

Oh my God. Bright entrepreneur. Got my first ever air travel ticket from InterGlobe, long before the family thought of moving from ticketing to flights #AnkurBhatia RIP https://t.co/3jErrwdBNm â€” Madhavan Narayanan (@madversity) June 4, 2021

#ASSOCHAM deeply mourns the passing of our esteemed member (Chair - National Council on Tourism and Hospitality) and @BirdGrp Executive Director Ankur Bhatia. A significant loss to the Indian industry and ASSOCHAM.



ASSOCHAM stands by his family in this hour of grief. https://t.co/kji0YNic8u â€” ASSOCHAM #WearAMask (@ASSOCHAM4India) June 4, 2021