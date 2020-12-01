Biopic on former underworld don Muthappa Rai on the floors

Reports about a biopic on reformed underworld don Muthappa Rai made it to the headlines several years ago, but the project failed to take off for various reasons. Now, we hear that the biopic, titled MR has gone on the floors without creating any buzz.

Reports are that the biopic, titled MR, is being directed by Ravi Srivatsa of Ganda Hendathi and Deadly Soma fame with producer Shubharajanna's son Deekshith playing the title role. Incidentally, the film is being bankrolled by Shubharajanna under his banner Soubhagya Lakshmi Films.

MR will be made into a three-part series focussing on the life of the late underworld don /businessman Muthappa Raiâ€™s life. The director has done a lot of research for this biopic, we hear.

On the progress of MR, we hear that the intro scene has been shot at the Shilhaandara Resort in Ramanagara and it will be used for the filmâ€™s promos. A huge budget has been allocated for this film and for the intro scene alone, and the filmmakers have used several cars and a helicopter.

It may be noted that the biopic was announced on two different occasions in the past, with Sudeep, but failed to take off. Later, noted filmmaker Ram Gopal Verma said he will make a film on Rai starring actor Vivek Oberoi as the don in a film titled Greatest Gangster Ever. The director even met the gangster and discussed about making a film on his life and he called him the Bahubali of the Underworld. The film was supposed to be bankrolled by C R Manohar and it was planned to be made in four languages viz. Kannada, Hindi, Telugu, and Tami. But that also failed to take off.

Muthappa Rai joined the underworld in the late 1970s and established himself in no time. He is said to be the first to introduce gun culture in the otherwise sword and machete-wielding Bengaluru underworld in the mid 1980s. He left Bengaluru in 1996 and shifted his base to Mumbai and Dubai where he established himself as a businessman while continuing his underworld operations. After suffering from brain cancer for the last one year, Rai had been hospitalised a few days ago and was on life support system before he passed away earlier this year.

