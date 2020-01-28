Biodiversity flyover accident: Cops seek to revoke accused Kalvakuntla Milan’s license

When contacted, RTA officials said that the request was being processed and a decision would be taken soon.

news Crime

The police in Hyderabad have written to officials of the Road Transport Authority (RTA) to revoke the license of Kalvakuntla Krishna Milan Rao, the main accused in the Biodiversity flyover accident which took place in the city's IT sector on November 23. The Volkswagen GT car that was being driven by the businessman had flown off the flyover, allegedly as a result of speeding, crushing one woman to death and injuring others. Following the accident, the accused had moved the Telangana High Court and managed to get a stay on his arrest in the case.

"The High Court has stayed his arrest, but we have still written to authorities of the RTA to revoke his license," Cyberabad traffic DCP SM Vijay Kumar told TNM. When contacted, RTA officials said that the request was being processed and a decision would be taken soon.

Though the police have charged Milan under Section 304 Part II (a person who has done an act so rashly or negligently endangering human lives) of the IPC, they say that the matter is subjudice for now. "We are waiting for further orders from the court. We will proceed accordingly. The next hearing is on January 31," Raidurgam police Inspector S Ravinder told TNM, when asked if they had filed a chargesheet.

On Monday, authorities had revoked the driving license of Kondaveeti Ashwin, who rammed into a bike at Madhapur in November last year, leaving one person dead. The police found that Ashwin had a Blood Alcohol Content (BAC) level of 185 mg/100 ml, as against the permissible level of 30 mg/100 ml. They also found that this was his third instance of drunken driving in 2019, making him a habitual offender.

Following this, a proposal was sent to the Road Transport Authority (RTA) for taking action to suspend or revoke his driving license on December 2. The RTA has now revoked his license permanently.

Last week, the police announced that the license of Abhilash Pedakotla, a software employee who killed two people taking selfies on the Biodiversity flyover on November 10, while driving in an inebriated state, had been suspended for one year.

The police said that they found his BAC level to be 223mg/100ml of blood and sent a proposal to the RTA on November 15 appealing that his license be suspended permanently.

The Biodiversity flyover was opened earlier this month, over a month after the accident, after the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) implemented the recommendations made by an expert committee, to probe the flyover's safety measures.

The state government has given an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh to the family of P Satyaveni, the woman who died in the accident.

