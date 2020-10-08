Biocon Foundation gives Rs 65 crore to Bengaluru Metro to build station

The CSR wing of the Biocon group of companies signed an MoU to contribute Rs 65 crore towards the construction of the station.

news Infrastructure

Bengaluru-based Biocon Foundation announced on Thursday that it had entered a partnership with the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) to build the proposed metro station at Hebbagodi on Hosur Road. The foundation, which is the CSR wing of the Biocon group of companies, signed an MoU to contribute Rs 65 crore towards the construction of the station.

The MoU was signed by Biocon founder Kiran Mazumdar Shaw and BMRCL Managing Director Ajay Seth.

Biocon Foundation announced that it will approach the Karnataka government to name the station 'Biocon Hebbagodi Metro Station'. The press release regarding the same said, "As a recognition of Biocon Foundation’s contribution to society, BMRCL will approach the Government of Karnataka jointly with Biocon Foundation for naming the Hebbagodi Metro Station as ‘Biocon Hebbagodi Metro Station’."

Kiran Mazumdar Shaw said that the metro station will help ease traffic congestion on Hosur Road. “We are pleased to partner with BMRCL for the construction of the Metro station at Hebbagodi on Hosur Road. Through our contribution of Rs 65 crore, we are fulfilling our responsibility towards environmental sustainability by providing an alternate means of mobility for the citizens of Bengaluru. This project will help in easing traffic congestion by enabling greater use of public transportation," she said.

Ajay Seth also welcomed the partnership with Biocon and said that BMRCL was looking to add 128 km of new metro networks in the next five years. “We are extremely happy to have Biocon Foundation for coming forth with their support for Sustainable Urban Development and Urban Transport. BMRCL is committed to and is working actively to add 128 km of new metro network in the coming five years,” he added.

The Hebbagodi Metro station is part of the new 18.82 km-long metro line from RV Road to Bommasandra (Reach 5), being constructed under Phase II of the Bangalore Metro Rail Project at a cost of Rs 5,744 Crore. A foot bridge is also planned to be built on Hosur Road close to the station.

The development comes two years after the Infosys Foundation similarly came forward to provide funds for a metro station in Electronic City. Biocon had announced then that it would contribute for the station coming up at Hebbagodi.