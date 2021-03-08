Billionaire MacKenzie Scott marries teacher, couple pledge to donate more wealth

MacKenzie, the third richest woman in the world, and her husband plan to donate most of their wealth through the Giving Pledge movement.

Atom News

Billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott has married Dan Jewett, a science teacher based in Seattle, Washington. Dan, who is a teacher at the private Lakeside School, announced that he plans to donate their financial wealth to charity.

Referring to his marriage on the website for Giving Pledge, Dan wrote, “I have been a teacher for the majority of my life, as well as a grateful student of the generosity of those around me. This has meant doing my best to follow their example by passing on resources of all kinds—from time, to energy, to material possessions—when I have had them to give. And now, in a stroke of happy coincidence, I am married to one of the most generous and kind people I know—and joining her in a commitment to pass on an enormous financial wealth to serve others.”

Giving Pledge is the movement created by Bill and Melinda Gates, and Warren Buffett to promote billionaire philanthropy.

Dan said in the letter that he recognises how much he has to learn from those unlike him and this has led him to a partner who is similarly inclined. “I have seen many ways that MacKenzie has seen her efforts enhanced when she acts on the belief that those with common values but different perspectives, strengths, and experiences are essential to effecting positive change. With that as a foundation, I join with the kindest and most thoughtful person I know in making this pledge, grateful for the exceptional privilege it will be to partner in giving away assets with the potential to do so much good when shared.”

The 50-year-old MacKenzie is the former wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, who is currently the world’s richest person. They got divorced in 2019, making MacKenzie the 22nd richest person in the world and the third richest woman with a net worth of $53.5 billion, as per the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Indicating her philanthropic desire, MacKenzie said in May 2019 on the Giving Pledge website about the tremendous value that comes when people act quickly on the impulse to give. “In addition to whatever assets life has nurtured in me, I have a disproportionate amount of money to share. My approach to philanthropy will continue to be thoughtful. It will take time and effort and care. But I won’t wait,” she had written.