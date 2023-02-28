Bill Gates visits RBI office in Mumbai, holds discussions with Guv Shaktikanta Das

In a tweet, RBI said that Gates went to its office during his visit to India, where he is exploring business opportunities in sectors like health and education.

Money News

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates on Tuesday, February 28, visited the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) office in Mumbai, where he held wide-ranging discussions with Governor Shaktikanta Das. In a tweet, RBI said that Gates went to its office during his visit to India, where he is exploring business opportunities in sectors like health and education.

Gates had recently indicated that he wants to do business-related activities in India. "Like every other country on the planet, India has limited resources. But it has shown us how the world can still make progress in spite of that constraint," Gates had tweeted on Monday, February 27.

India's economic growth fell, for the second consecutive quarter, to 4.4 per cent in October-December period of the current financial year, owing to weak demand and high inflation, as per data released by the Statistics and Programme Implementation Ministry on Tuesday, February 28.

The GDP growth was 6.3 per cent in the September-quarter of 2022-23. The second quarter growth itself was almost half of 13.2 per cent growth seen in the April-June quarter of the current fiscal.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had suggested a growth rate of 4.4 per cent for the last quarter of 2022-23, however that projection was based on the annual GDP projection of 6.8 per cent by the central bank.

The first advance estimate of the GDP, released last month, had suggested a 7 per cent growth for 2022-23. According to the second advance estimate released on Tuesday, the 7 per cent growth for the current fiscal has been retained.