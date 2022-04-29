Biker killed in Kerala after boulder tumbling down hill knocks him off

A video shows a boulder rolling down the hill and crashing directly into the motorcycle that two people were on, toppling them and the bike off the ghat road into the valley below.

A biker was crushed to death in Kerala after a boulder rolling down the hill crashed into the motorcycle that he and his friend were travelling on. The unfortunate incident took place on April 16 in Thamarassery, when two people, identified as Abhinav and Aneesh, were travelling on a motorcycle on Thamarassery ghat road. A video of the incident shows that suddenly, a boulder appears from the hill-side of the ghat road and crashes directly into their motorcycle, leading to them being pushed off the road and into the valley below.

The deceased has been identified as 20-year-old Abhinav, a resident of Malappuram district. The pillion rider, 21-year-old Aneesh, sustained injuries and is undergoing treatment. The video of the incident was taken by a pillion rider who was on a motorcycle following Abhinav. The one-minute video shows Abhinav and Aneesh travelling through the hairpin bends of the Thamarassery ghat road. Abhinav was wearing a helmet, while Aneesh was sitting pillion without one. The motorcycle is seen just crossing the sixth bend, when within seconds, the boulder appears out of nowhere, bouncing off the hill and crashing into them. Abhinav and Aneesh were thrown over the retaining wall along the ghat road, into the ravine below.

According to reports, Abhinav and Aneesh were part of a group of six people travelling by road to Wayanad for a trip. Reports say that due to rains, a tree had fallen down, dislodging the boulder that fell nearly 200 feet down the side of the hill, eventually crashing into the motorcycle.

After the incident, the two were grievously injured. They were rushed to a hospital but Abhinav succumbed. Aneesh, who has also been grievously injured, is undergoing treatment at Kozhikode medical college hospital.

Here's a video of the incident: