Bihar restaurant fined for not serving sambar with dosa

A case was filed for cheating and breach of trust by Manish Pathak after he got takeout, where the restaurant did not send sambar with the masala dosa.

A consumer commission in Bihar's Buxar district has imposed a Rs 3,500 fine on a restaurant for not serving sambar with dosa to a customer. The verdict comes after 11 months of trial.

The customer, Manish Pathak, a lawyer and resident of Bangla Ghat, said, “It was my birthday on August 15, 2022, and since it was just me and my mother, we decided to get takeout for dinner. I went to the restaurant located in Gola Market and placed and order for a Special Masala Dosa. I paid Rs 140 and took the parcel back home. When we opened the parcel we did not find any sambar. There was only dosa and sauce. Sambar is the most important while eating dosa.”

Manish said that as it was nighttime, he went to the restaurant the next day and complained to the owner. The owner did not give him a proper response and told him that he could not purchase an entire restaurant for just Rs 140.

“As it was a case of cheating and breaching the trust of a customer, I decided to file a case at the consumer commission,” he said.

During the hearing by a double bench of chairman Ved Prakash Singh and member Varun Kumar, the Commission found his claim to be true and wrongful in the service of the restaurant. Accordingly, it imposed a fine of Rs 2,000 for mental and physical stress during the case and Rs 1,500 for court expenses. "I am happy that the court ruled in my favour," Manish said.