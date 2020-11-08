Bihar election: Tejashwi Yadav-led opposition may see thumping win, predict exit polls

According to the poll of polls by NDTV, the NDA is down to double digits at mere 99 seats, while the opposition Mahagathbandhan is set to get 128.

If the exit polls are to be believed, the electorate of Bihar is likely to have elected a non-Nitish Kumar led state government for the first time in 15 years. Almost all the major exit polls on Saturday predicted that the Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) comprising Rashtriya Janata Dal, the Congress and the Left parties will trump the NDA alliance with more than two-third majority in the 243-member Bihar Assembly.

According to the CNN News 18-Today's Chanakya and the India Today-Axis My India exit poll predictions, the Mahagathbandhan is set to dislodge the NDA government with clear majority.

The CNN News 18-Today's Chanakya predicted that the Grand Alliance is likely to win 180 out of 243 seats while the NDA may get 55 seats.

It predicted that the others may get 4 to 12 seats in the Bihar elections.

The majority mark in Bihar Assembly is 122.

According to India Today-Axis My India poll predictions, Tejashwi Yadav is set to dislodge Nitish Kumar from power as the Mahagathbandhan is likely to win 139-161 seats.

It said that Nitish Kumar-led NDA will be limited to 69-91 seats, while the LJP is projected to win 3 to 5 seats, and others may win 6 to 8 seats in the state.

However, according to TV9 Bhatvarsh exit poll, the Mahagathbandhan is liely to win 115 to 125 seats, while the NDA is likely to bag 110 to 120 seats and the LJP may win 3 to 5 seats. It also said that others may win 10-15 seats in the state.

Republic-Jan ki Baat exit poll predicted that Mahagathbandhan may win 118 to 138 seats while the NDA likely to win 91-117 seats and others 3 to 6. It predicted that the LJP may win 5 to 8 seats in the state.

In the poll of polls calculated by NDTV after taking into consideration all the exit polls on the Bihar election, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is down to double digits at just 99 seats, while the opposition Mahagathbandhan is slated to get 128.

The third and last phase of voting concluded on Saturday at 6 pm. The first phase of voting took place on October 28 and the second phase on November 3. Counting of votes for the 243-member House will take place on November 10.

The Bihar election is being seen as a referendum on Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, whose JD-U is in alliance with the BJP-led NDA. Nitish Kumar has governed Bihar three times in a row since 2005.