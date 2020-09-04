Bihar Assembly elections, 65 bye-polls to be held around the same time: EC

There are 64 vacancies in the legislative assemblies of various states and one in Lok Sabha.

The Election Commission on Friday said it has decided to hold 65 pending bye-elections and the Bihar assembly polls â€˜around the same time.â€™ There are 64 vacancies in the legislative assemblies of various states and one in Lok Sabha.

"One of the major factors in clubbing them together is the relative ease of movement of central forces and related logistics issues," a Commission statement said.

The term of the Bihar Assembly ends on November 29 and elections are likely to be held sometime in October-November.

â€œConsidering that General Assembly Elections of Bihar are also due and required to be completed before 29th November 2020, Commission has decided to conduct all the 65 bye-elections and the General Assembly Elections of Bihar around the same time. One of the major factors in clubbing them together is the relative ease of movement of CAPF/ other law and order forces, and related logistics issues," an official release from the Election Commission said.

The announcement of schedule of Bihar General Assembly Elections, as well as these bye-elections, will be done by the Commission at an appropriate time, the statement added.

Several bye-polls were deferred recently due to excessive rains and the COVID-19 pandemic. Of the 65 bye-elections that are due, 64 vacancies are said to be in the State Legislative Assemblies of various states and 1 vacancy for the Parliamentary Constituency.

In an interview with India Today TV, Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora had recently cleared the uncertainty surrounding the Bihar elections and said that the stateâ€™s chief electoral officer has been provided with an additional number of EVMs, including VVPATs, keeping the COVID-19 pandemic in mind.

The Election Commission had last month issued a detailed standard operating procedure (SOP) for the conduct of general and by-elections amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The EC had said basic health protocols like face masks and social distancing will have to be followed during the elections. The Commission said that COVID-19 patients in quarantine will also be allowed to vote at the last hour of the polling day.