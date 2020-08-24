Bigg Boss Telugu Season 4 contestants under quarantine to prevent COVID-19

Nagarjuna, who had hosted the previous season, will be taking the mantle this time too.

One of the most popular Telugu reality shows, The Bigg Boss Telugu season 4 will go on air on August 30 and the preparations for it are currently on. The latest promo of Bigg Boss Telugu Season 4 is a major hit among the audience because of Nagarjuna's different getups. Sharing the promo, the official Twitter handle of Star Maa wrote, "#BiggBossTelugu4 Entertainment Like Never Before...What A Wow-Wow!!! Coming Soon On @StarMaa. @iamnagarjuna is watching you (sic).”

According to sources, all the 16 contestants are currently under quarantine to prevent contracting the much-dreaded coronavirus, which has spread wide in the country. Reports are that the contestants are constantly under medical supervision to rule out COVID-19 so that the show can progress without any glitches. Nagarjuna, who had hosted the previous season, will be taking the mantle this time too.

Some of the contestants expected to be a part of the show include Amma Rajasekhar, Lasya Manjunath, Jabardasth Avinash, Gangavva, Noel Sean, Syed Sohail Ryan, Karate Kalyani and Mehaboob Shaikh.

One of the probable contestants, Amma Rajasekhar, choreographer-turned-director, is well known for directing Ranam starring Gopichand and Kamna Jethmalani. He was also be the judge at the dance reality show Aata.

Noel Sean is a television personality and playback singer. He supported Rahul Sipligunj during the previous season, which helped him win. With a strong fan base and support, he can turn out to be a hot contender this season.

Lasya Manjunath is a popular TV host. She took a break to tend to her newborn and is looking to make a strong comeback.

58-year-old Gangavva aka Milkuri Gangavva, popular for her Youtube videos, has also been approached to take part in the show, we hear. With an interesting mix of people, Bigg Boss season 4 is bound to be as exciting as ever.

Bigg Boss Telugu is a reality TV programme based on the popular international show Bigg Brother. The first season of Bigg Boss Telugu premiered on July 16, 2017, and concluded on September 24, 2017. Jr. NTR hosted the first season. The second season, hosted by Nani, which premiered on June 10, 2018 concluded on September 30, 2018. Bigg Boss season 4 will be aired on Star MAA TV.

On the acting front, Nagarjuna currently has the Hindi movie Brahmastra and Telugu film Wild Dog in different stages of production. Directed by Ayan Mukherji, the film has Amitabh Bachchan in an important role with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt as the lead pair. The others in the star cast are Mouni Roy, Dimple Kapadia, Prateik Babbar, Divyenndu, Vishal Karwa, Saurav Gurjar and Rashi Mal. Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in a cameo in this flick. Pritam, Steel Banglez and Tanishk Bagchi are composing the tunes for this flick with V Manikandan and Patrick Duroux cranking the camera and editing by Akiv Ali and Manik Dawar.

