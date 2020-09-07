'Bigg Boss' Telugu Season 4 begins: Here are the 16 contestants

The latest season has well-known faces from cinema, TV and the internet.

Flix Television

The fourth season of the popular reality show Bigg Boss Telugu, being filmed in the middle of the pandemic, has begun. The first episode aired on Sunday evening at 6 pm. Tollywood actor Nagarjuna has returned to host the show for a second consecutive season, and the 16 contestants who are part of the new season were finally introduced to the audience.

Reports had suggested that all the contestants had been placed under quarantine and medical supervision, as a precaution against COVID-19. While some of the contestants’ names had been doing the rounds from weeks before the show finally aired, many names also caught audiences by surprise.

Here’s the full list of the 16 contestants who will be seen in Bigg Boss Telugu Season 4.

Monal Gajjar (Actor)

Monal is an actor who has appeared in Telugu films like Sudigadu and Vennela 1 1⁄2. She has also acted in many Gujarati and Tamil films.

Surya Kiran (Director)

Surya Kiran is known for directing films like Satya and Dhana 51.

Lasya (TV host)

Lasya is popular for hosting the music show Something Special, with co-host Ravi. She also went on to host many popular shows like the Dhee Ultimate Dance Show.

Abijeet (Actor)

Abijeet is known for his performance in his debut film Life is Beautiful, directed by Sekhar Kammula. Amala Akkineni played the role of his mother in the film.

Jordar Sujatha (TV host)

Sujatha is the host of the news satire show, Jordar Varthalu, on hmtv.

Mehaboob Dilse (Influencer)

Mehaboob is an actor and dancer from Guntur, who was popular on TikTok before the platform was banned. He also has a huge following on Instagram and YouTube.

Devi Nagavalli (Journalist)

Devi is a news presenter and journalist who has hosted several news shows on TV9. She is a well-known face in Telugu households.

Dethadi Harika (YouTuber)

Harika is known for her work on the YouTube channel Dethadi,where she acts in comedy sketches and other videos.

Syed Sohel Ryan (Actor)

Syed Sohel has acted in the action thriller film Eureka which released earlier this year.

Ariyana Glory (TV host)

Ariyana is a television presenter, known for shows like Kevvu Comedy on Gemini Comedy, ETV Abhiruchi, and also for her interviews with celebrities.

Amma Rajasekhar (Director and Choreographer)

Rajasekhar, a choreographer-turned-director is known for films like Ranam and Khatarnak.

Karate Kalyani (Actor)

Kalyani has played supporting roles in many Telugu films.

Noel Sean (Rapper and Actor)

Noel is a musician and television host who has also played supporting roles in many Telugu films, including SS Rajamouli’s Eega.

Divi Vadthya (Actor)

Divi has appeared in supporting roles in a couple of Telugu web series and films.

Akhil Sarthak (Actor)

Akhil is a television presenter, model and actor.

Gangavva (YouTuber)

Gangavva is an actor and YouTube star, who shot to fame in her sixties with videos on the channel My Village Show.

All images: Twitter/starmaa