Bigg Boss Telugu records highest TRPs among all editions

This TRP record surpasses the one set by previous seasons of Bigg Boss Telugu.

Flix Tollywood

Bigg Boss Telugu 4 hosted by Akkineni Nagarjuna has recorded the highest TRP rating with 18.5 which is the highest among all the versions of the reality show available in different Indian languages.

Akkineni Nagarjuna has created a record of sorts by turning the attention of the audiences as the show. He has managed to beat the numbers of the last season, which in itself was a sensational success. This TRP record surpasses the one set by previous seasons. The show hit 20.6 TRP in Hyderabad. The premiere episode hosted by Nagarjuna was viewed by 40% of Hyderabad's population. The viewership of the premiere increased by 20% as compared to the previous season.

The season 1 that was hosted by Jr NTR had received a highest TRP rating of 14.13 while actor Naniâ€™s Bigg Boss season 2 received 15.05 TRP. The grand finale of season 3 recorded the highest TRP rating with 18.29 which was also hosted by Nagarjuna.

Like the previous seasons, this season has also got 16 contestants actress Monal Gajjar, director Surya Kiran, anchor Lasya Manjunath, actor Abijeet, newsreader Sujatha, YouTuber Mehboob Dilse, newsreader Devi Nagavalli, YouTuber Alekhya Harika, actor Syed Sohel, anchor Ariyana Glory, choreographer Amma Rajsekhar, supporting actress Karate Kalyani, actor and rapper Noel Sean, social media figure Divi Vadthya, actor Akhil Sarthak and the most popular YouTube star Gangavva.

The fourth season within a week of its launch has gained huge popularity there were so many twists and turns. Two wild card entries and one eviction of Surya Kiran has already grabbed the attention of the viewers.

In the first week, seven contestants were nominated for elimination and from them during the last weekend episode, three contestants Abhijeet,Jordar Sujatha and Gangavva were declared safe. Director Surya Kiran was evicted from the show. He seems to be a little bit lagged in his performance and communication as he is not that familiar with the Telugu language. Another contestant Sai Kumar Pampana entered into the show as Wild card contestant. This week another comedian Avinash has entered the house as the second Wildcard entry. This is the first mid-week wildcard entry of the season.

This week after director Surya Kiran's eviction, nine contestants like Gangavva, Noel Sean, Monal Gujjar, Syed Sohel Ryan, Karate Kalyani, Amma Rajasekhar, Kumar Sai, Harika and Abhijeet are nominated for elimination from the show.

There is huge speculation this week that YouTube personality Milkuri Gangavva will be eliminated from the show. Meanwhile, Gangavva, who is unwell, is being attended by doctors.