Swathi Deekshith, who entered the Bigg Boss house as the third wild card contestant of the season, was evicted from Bigg Boss Telugu season 4 in the recent elimination round.



Lasya Manjunath, Sohel, Kumar Sai, Mehboob, Abhijeet, Harika, and Swathi were in the nomination list for eviction in the fourth week of the reality show. Saturday's episode was quite unexpected as, at the end of the show, Bigg Boss Telugu host Nagarjuna announced that Swathi has been eliminated from the show. Within four days of her entry into the show, the actress had to face being nominated for eviction.



Swathi entered into the Tollywood industry with the movie Breakup. The elegant actor created her own style and shot to fame by sharing the screen with Allari Naresh in Jump Jillani.



Swathi's sudden exit left Noel in tears and housemates were emotional at her unexpected eviction from the show. While leaving the house, Swathi said that being on the show was a different experience for her and further apologized to anyone who was offended by her.



While exiting the show, Swathi shared her thoughts on each of her ex-house mates. She used the 'Bigg Bomb' on Amma Rajasekhar, wishing him to be evicted from the house at the earliest. As a result of this, he will not be able to take part in the captaincy task in the coming week, and will not get immunity to avoid eviction.



At the end of Saturday's episode, Nagarjuna created tension among the Bigg Boss housemates by saying that one among the remaining housemates would be evicted on Sunday. However, after some nail-biting moments on Sunday, he declared that all the six contestants are safe. They heaved a sigh of relief and thanked the audience.



Harika and Abhijeet were punished for conversing in English on several occasions. On Saturday, Nagarjuna played a video of the two interacting in English. Nagarjuna appreciated Monal for trying her best to learn the language and communicate with others in Telugu, and not speaking in English when one knows the language like the other two actors.



This week, Sohel exhibited behaviour which was not appreciated by many. In fact, he appeared to express his anger like the film character Arjun Reddy, which didnâ€™t go well even among his fans. For this reason, it was believed that Sohel will be evicted from the house this week.



The showâ€™s TRP is going strong, even with the ongoing IPL season. According to reports, Bigg Boss Telugu 4 went on to create an all-time record by scoring 13.6 TRP ratings on 27 September. The show is also topping the charts on weekdays as well, with an average of 9.64 TRP.



It may be noted that the show had recently recorded a TRP rating of 18.5, which is the highest among all the versions of the reality show in different Indian languages. The showâ€™s TRP is sure to soar in the coming days.