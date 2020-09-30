'Bigg Boss Tamil' fame Mugen Rao's debut film titled 'Vettri'

Former Miss India, Anukreethy Vas will be seen playing the female lead.

Flix Kollywood

Mugen Rao, the winner of the Bigg Boss Tamil season 3 who hails from Malaysia is all set to make his debut as an actor. He will be teaming up with director Anjana Ali Khan of Veppam fame.

Touted to be a thriller drama, the makers have announced the title of the film. The film has been titled Vettri. Former Miss India, Anukreethy Vas will be seen playing the female lead and the film also stars Kishore who will be seen playing a key role. Mugen Rao's character name in the film will also be Vettri. Mugen will be seen playing an Engineering college student.

Produced by Shirdi Productions, who are making their debut production venture the film will have cinematography by Rathnavelu, editing by Anthony and music scored by Nivas K Prasanna.

Director Anjana made her debut with Veppam, produced by her mentor Gautham Vasudev Menon. Her second directorial was Palaandu Vaazhga featuring Rahul Ravindran and Wasna Ahmed in lead roles powerfully supported by Poornima Jayaram, Chandni and others.

Mugen, the young Bigg Boss Tamil winner from Malaysia's Limkokwing University wanted to be known as a great musician and is working hard towards fulfilling his dream. Known for his "Neethaan enakkulla" song, Mugen managed to win the hearts of many with his talents and kindness.

In an interview to the Times of India much earlier, Mugen Rao said that his biggest dream is to make it big in Indian cinema. He has been quoted as saying, “The first victory in my life is my travel from Malaysia to Chennai. My biggest dream was to do a project in India, and getting an opportunity to participate in the Bigg Boss show was another win for me. I wanted to participate in the reality show and see how it goes. Later, I thought why not put up a strong fight and win the trophy. And when that happened, everything felt surreal. I never expected this kind of support from people.

(Content provided by Digital Native)