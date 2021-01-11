'Bigg Boss' Tamil 4: Shivani Narayanan latest to be evicted

Six contestants are now headed to the finale of 'Bigg Boss' Tamil 4 next week.

Flix ENTERTAINMENT

Shivani Narayanan was the twelfth contestant to be evicted from the reality show Bigg Boss Tamil 4, hosted by Kamal Haasan. Shivani started her career as model at a young age and later went into the Tamil television industry. At 19, she was youngest contestant on this season of Bigg Boss Tamil.

In the pre-finale week, all seven contestants were nominated for the eviction process. Out of them, Som Shekar won the ticket to the finale, earning him a direct place in the final leg of the competition. After Aajedh's eviction last week, Som, Aari, Bala, Rio, Ramya, Gaby and Shivani were competing amongst each other to win the ticket to the finale. However, during the weekend episode of Bigg Boss Tamil 4, Shivani ended up being eliminated from the running.

After throwing accusations at each other, Aari and Bala patched up and cleared the air regarding their misconceptions. Kamal, who observed the conversation from a distance, later showed his appreciation towards the two for handling the situation in a calm and mature manner.

In another task which involved holding on to a rope for a long time, Ramya and Shivani emerged victorious. They withstood the physical pain of on to the rope longer than everyone else, which earned them praise from their fellow contestants as well as viewers and fans.

After all the tasks were completed, Kamal Haasan met with the contestants and praised them on their resilience. He also lauded Aari and Bala for patching up their friendship. After Shivani's eviction, six contestants remain on Bigg Boss Tamil 4 before the finale which is one week away.

