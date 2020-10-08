‘Bigg Boss’ Tamil 4 sees first fight between Suresh Chakravarthy and Anitha Sampath

Suresh made a comment about newsreaders which offended Anitha and both got into an argument.

Flix Entertainment

Just two days after the launch of season 4, Bigg Boss Tamil has triggered a controversy. The show was launched with 16 contestants who entered into the Bigg Boss house on Sunday after being introduced by the host Kamal Haasan. The 16 contestants for this season are Ramya Pandian, Shivani Narayanan, Rio Raj, Ari, Samyukta, Aranthangi Nisha, Gabriela, Velmurugan, Jithan Ramesh, Rekha, Anitha Sampath, Som Shekar, Suresh Chakravarthy, Balaji Murugadoss, Sanam Shetty and many others.

Actor and chef Suresh Chakravarthy, who is making a television comeback with this show, is seen as being at the centre of controversy by netizens. The first controversy in the house erupted as Suresh got into an argument with news anchor Anitha Sampath. Housemates requested Anitha to make a news presentation about the show. Anitha started presenting news based on Suresh. During the presentation, Anitha indirectly mocked Suresh, but the latter seemed to enjoy her act thoroughly.

Later Suresh made a comment about newsreaders which offended Anitha and both got into an argument. The conversation became heated as Anitha accused Suresh of defaming newsreaders, which he kept denying. Anitha said that they should show kurumpadam (short film) to prove her point, to which Suresh angrily replied that he was ready even for a long film. Later veteran actor Rekha intervened and convinced them both.

On Day 3, their clash got tougher as an argument started on the same topic. Suresh said he never commented on newsreaders, adding that Anitha was just trying to score points. Suresh was also widely criticised by netizens as he asked another contestant, Balaji Murugadoss, about his cast while entering the Bigg Boss house on Day 1.

Suresh Chakravarthy made his acting debut in the K Balachandar film Azhagan alongside Mammootty and Madhoo. He made his acting debut in Malayalam in the movie Prema alongside SPB.

Anitha Sampath has been a news anchor on Sun News channel for many years and has also hosted many shows including Vikatan awards and Hello Tamizha. She has acted as a journalist in films including Gala, 2.0, Kaappan, Adhitya Verma and Danny.

This season of Bigg Boss Tamil will be exciting, to say the least. The show stands out with the unique and spectacular design of the house, in which the contestants will stay for 100 days.

(Content provided by Digital Native)