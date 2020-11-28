‘Bigg Boss’ Tamil 4 contestants moved to star hotel in Chennai amid cyclone Nivar

On the day of the cyclone, 'Bigg Boss' announced to the contestants that they are being moved to a safe place as a precautionary measure.

The recent cyclone Nivar which made its landfall between Puducherry and Cuddalore has created a huge impact across the state of Tamil Nadu. The contestants of the ongoing Bigg Boss show were moved to a different place due to the floods caused by the heavy rain in Chennai.

On the day of the cyclone, Bigg Boss announced to the contestants that they are being moved to a safe place as a precautionary measure and their relatives have been informed about the same. The contestants were told to move out from the main gate and they were given PPE kits, masks and face shield as a COVID-19 precautionary measure.

According to reports, the channel took these measures as the house got flooded after the Chembarambakkam lake was opened and the contestants were moved to a popular star hotel located in Poonamallee.

The show stands out with the unique and spectacular design of the house in which the contestants will stay for 100 days. It is a 6000 square feet house set that has been set up in EVP film city, Chennai. From air-conditioned rooms to attractive installations, the house has all the modern amenities. The design of the house is in sync with traditional and modern architectural style.

Season 4 of Tamil Bigg Boss show premiered on October 4 with Ulaganaayagan Kamal Haasan returning to host the show for the fourth consecutive season. The show premiered with 16 contestants, including Shivani Narayanan, Vel Murugan, Rio Raj, Ramya Pandiyan, Aari Arjun, Samyuktha Karthik, Aranthangi Nisha, Gabriella Charlton, Jithan Ramesh, Aajeedh, Rekha, Anitha Sampath, Som Shekar, Suresh Chakravarty, Balaji Murugadoss and Sanam Shetty. Archana and Suchithra entered the house as wildcard contestants. So far, Rekha, Vel Murugan, Suresh Chakravarty and Suchithra have got eliminated from the show.

While there were reports going around that the star contestant of season 4, Suresh Chakravarthy who got evicted earlier this month, will be making his entry again into the show as a wildcard, he is currently in quarantine and will be making his entry once he completes his quarantine period. However, sources told TNM that it is just a rumour and there is no plan to bring him back to the show as of now.

