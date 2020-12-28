â€˜Bigg Bossâ€™ Tamil 4: Anitha Sampath latest to be evicted

The show saw actor Jayaram Ravi appear as a special guest during the weekend.

Flix ENTERTAINMENT

After 84 days of Bigg Boss Tamil 4, Anitha Sampath was the latest to be evicted from the show, out of the five contestants who were up for eviction. Anitha shared with host Kamal Haasan that she wants to bring in the new year at her residence with her family.

Jayaram Ravi appeared as a special guest on Bigg Boss Tamil 4 during the weekend episode. While interacting with the housemates, Ravi said, "The show is about to come to an end and it's almost time to declare the winner. I must say that you guys are playing well and that too in an entertaining manner. All I want to tell the housemates is to be themselves on the show." Jayam Ravi also showcased the trailer of his upcoming film Bhoomi, which will be premiering on Disney+Hotstar soon. Kamal Haasan wished Ravi for the upcoming film. In the episode, the host also took stock of the goings-on of the Bigg Boss House. He appreciated Gaby for her cooking skills, and explained to Aajeedh how to garner more visibility.

Last week, Anitha and Aari had a disagreement when the latter brought up Anithaâ€™s family during an argument, which she did not like. In the ball-catch task of the week, it was unanimously agreed that Som was an excellent player. Aari and Rio were competing for captaincy, and Aari ended up winning the task.

After the task, the contestants were made to rank each other on their skills during the game. Conflict erupted when Anitha said Bala was the worst player, and he, in turn, named her as the worst player. However, in the end, it was decided that Aajeedh and Gaby were the worst players and they were sent to the House Jail.

Another conflict occurred when Bala, as captain, wanted to ration food so that everyone gets an equal share. He accused Anitha of wasting food, which led to a disagreement between the two. However, during the week, Christmas cheer spread in the Bigg Boss House. The contestants prepared cakes and exchanged gifts, and even received gifts from their friends and families. The contestants dropped their disagreements for a while and shared a holiday feast.



(Content provided by Digital Native)