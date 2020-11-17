'Bigg Boss' Tamil 3 housemates extends their condolence to Losliya

Losliya's father Mariyanesan passed away recently.

Bigg Boss season 3 contestant Losliya's father Mariyanesan passed away due to cardiac arrest in Canada. Following the news, Bigg Boss Tamil 3 contestants namely Fathima Babu, Vanitha Vijayakumar and Cheran took to social media and extended their condolences to Losliya and her family.

Vanitha Vijayakumar wrote that she spoke to Losliya and said that she was devastatedby the news. Vanitha Vijayakumar wrote, “Even sadder to hearing the news of #LosliyaMariyanesan .cruel...I don't know how they are handling this...especially being he was the breadwinner and 3 daughters...very heartbroken.. life is too unpredictable...scary...I hope they can at least bring back his body in this time.”

Sharing another piece of information Vaintha tweeted saying,“To all #Losliya fans ...I spoke to her she is devastated and crying… but she will be strong she's trying to fly to Srilanka. arranging thru embassy @vijaytelevision team is with her. due to covid pandemic the body can't reach srilanka immediately. I’ve given her my love and blessings,”

Cheran, who was more like a father figure to Losliya in the Bigg Boss house expressed his condolences to her via a post he wrote in Tamil. It loosely translates to, "Losliya... I know very well how much love and dreams you had for your father. This news shakes me up. How will you bear it, girl. I do not know how to comfort you and your family. Deepest sympathies (sic)."

Losliya used to address director Cheran, her co-contestant, as Cherappa ever since she made her entry into the house. Losliya explained the reasons for which she calls Cheran as Cherappa as her father Mariyanesan has shocking similarities with the looks of Cheran. She said her father would be called as Cheran in her neighbourhood in Sri Lanka. Both Losliya and Cheran and shared a very good bonding of daughter-father relationship in the house.

Losliya who was a Sri Lankan newsreader took third place in Tamil reality show Bigg Boss 3 show hosted by Kamal Haasan and gained huge popularity due to her honest and non-controversial behaviour in the house.

Losliya's father Mariyanesan was working as a driver in Canada. Unfortunately, she hasn't been able to meet her dad Mariyanesan for the past 10 years. All the communication with her father Mariyanesan has been through video calls and voice calls for about a decade.She finally met her father in the Bigg Boss house.

During a frozen task, her father, who was abroad came to the show as a big surprise. While he was visibly upset about her budding relationship with Kavin he advised her to concentrate in the game.

Losliya has committed three films and is in talks to star in several other films. Recently, it was revealed that she has been signed to play the female lead in the upcoming film titled Friendship, which will have the Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh as the main lead. With Friendship, Harbhajan will be foraying into the Tamil industry as an actor.

Besides Friendship, she has also pencilled a deal to star in another film that will have Aari Arjunan in the lead role and another untitled film with debutant Poornesh. Aari is currently in the Bigg Boss house and shooting is expected to go ahead on his arrival.

