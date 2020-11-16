'Bigg Boss' Tamil 2 contestant Losliya's father Mariyanesan passes away

Mariyanesan was living in Canada at the time of his passing.

Flix Obituary

S Mariyanesan, father of Sri Lankan news presenter-turned-actor Losliya, passed away on Sunday. He reportedly suffered cardiac arrest, quite unexpectedly. Mariyanesan was living in Canada at the time of his passing. Losliya, who rose to fame as a participant inside the Bigg Boss Tamil house during its second season, spoke very fondly of her father during one of its episodes. Expressing her love for her father during a task, Losliya became emotional, recalling all the happy times she spent with him.

Many shared their condolences online

Interestingly, Mariyanesan himself made an appearance in one of the Bigg Boss episodes. This particular episode, where he had confronted Losliya about her on-screen relationship shared with co-participant Kavin, was the most talked about that season. Losliya and Kavinâ€™s close bond on the show increased the channel's TRP ratings, and this alleged drama peaked when Mariyanesan appeared on the show and reprimanded Losliya for it. Her mother and sisters appeared on the show as well.

The couple has not been seen together since the completion of the season, giving rise to speculations that their romance in Bigg Boss must have been scripted. Losliya, however, emerged to be one of the top three contestants on the show.

Losliya recently signed her first Tamil film titled Friendship, co-starring cricketer Harbhajan Singh, who will be making his debut as an actor. To be directed by John Paul Raj and Sham Sundar of Chennaiyil Oru Naal 2 and Agni Devi fame, Friendship is jointly produced by JPR and Stalin. In addition to Friendship, the young actor is reportedly part of a couple of more projects. One is with debutant director JM Raja Saravanan; this film also stars debutant Poornesh and is being produced by Axess Film Factory, known for bankrolling Ratsasan and Oh My Kadavule. Losliya is also part of actor Aari's next, which will be directed by Albert Rajaa. Actor Shrusti Dange also plays an important role in the film.