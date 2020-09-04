Bigg Boss star Nutan Naidu arrested for harassment and tonsuring Dalit worker

The filmmakerâ€™s wife had accused the man from the oppressed caste of stealing a mobile phone and tonsured his head as punishment.

news Crime

Former Bigg Boss Telugu contestant and film director Nutan Kumar Naidu has been arrested in connection to the alleged harassment of a 20 year old Dalit youth in Andhra Pradeshâ€™s capital city Vishakapatnam. The filmmakerâ€™s wife had accused the man from the oppressed caste of stealing a mobile phone and tonsured his head as punishment.

According to Visakhapatnam City Commissioner of Police Manish Kumar Sinha, Nutan was arrested in Karnatakaâ€™s Udupi district on Thursday, even as he was trying to flee to Maharashtra.

The arrest was done by the Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka police officials together and Nutan was produced before a local court in Karnataka. He will be brought to Andhra Pradesh shortly.

Besides the assault and tonsuring case, Nutan was also booked for cheating and under other relevant sections

The Vishakapatanam Commissioner of police said that they have arrested Nutan only after a probe which proved his role in the incident. Police said to have found evidence of Nutan Naidu's role as he spoke with his wife before and after the incident over video call.

Nutan Naidu absconded soon after the incident came into light in the last week. But both the assault and tonsuring of 20-year-old victim, Parre Srikanth was recorded on CCTV in Nutanâ€™s house, which is in Pendurthi.

Investigation revealed that the tonsuring and assault had taken place at the behest of Priya Madhuri, along with her six others have been arrested by the Vizag police.

Police are further probing if the accused have sent the videos and selfies they have taken during the assault.

According to reports in regional media Nutan tried to influence the investigation by making calls to officials and impersonating senior IAS officers and police officers.

All the accused booked under IPC sections 307 (attempt to murder), 342 (wrongful confiement), 324 (voluntairily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation) r/w 34 IPC (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) and 3(1)(e), 3 (2)(v) of the SC/ST Act.

A local court in Visakhapatnam has remanded them for two weeks.