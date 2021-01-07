'Bigg Boss' Malayalam season 3 to premiere soon with Mohanlal as host

Actor Tovino Thomas recently unveiled the new seasonâ€™s logo at the launch event of the reality show â€˜Star Singerâ€™ season 8.

Flix ENTERTAINMENT

The third season of the reality show Bigg Boss Malayalam is all set to premiere soon. The first two seasons, hosted by veteran actor Mohanlal, was a hit among audiences. Hence, the expectation level is quite high this time. During the recent launch event of the reality show Star Singer season 8, actor Tovino Thomas unveiled the logo of the upcoming season of Bigg Boss Malayalam, hinting at its return. The logo is expected to be revealed officially by the channel very soon. Actor Mohanlal will be seen as the show's host once again.



According to sources, Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 will be premiering in the month of February, with the Bigg Boss house being set up in EVP Film City, Chennai. Bigg Boss Tamil, hosted by Kamal Haasan, and Bigg Boss Malayalam 2 were both shot there. Reports state that, like the Tamil and Telugu versions of the show, contestants will have to self-quarantine for 14 days before entering the house. Like in the previous seasons, the Bigg Boss house for the upcoming season will be designed around a particular theme.

It may be noted that Bigg Boss Malayalam 2 had to be stopped after 75 days, due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic earlier in 2020. On the 74th day of the show, Mohanlal entered the house to inform the contestants about the same and presented a memento to all of them.



The first season of Bigg Boss Malayalam was quite successful, with had 2.5 crore viewers in the opening week. The contestants on season 1 of the reality show were Shweta Menon, Srinish Aravind, Ranjini Haridas, Archana Suseelan, Pearle Maaney, Anoop Chandran, Diya Sana, Sreelakshmi Sreekumar, David John, Basheer Bashi, Aditi Rai, Aristo Suresh, Deepan Murali, Hima Shankar, Manoj Varma, Sabumon Abdusamad, Shiyas Kareem and Anjali Ameer. TV host Sabumon Abdusamad was declared as the winner, with TV celebrity Pearle Maaney and model-turned-actor Shiyas Kareem as the first and second runners-up respectively.



The second season had 17 on day one, with 6 others who joined later as wildcard entries-- Rajini Chandy, TV actor Alina Padikkal, RJ Raghu, Arya Rohit, Saju Navodaya, TV actor Veena Nair, Manju Sunichen, Pareekutty Perumbavoor, Thezni Khan, Rajith Kumar, Pradeep Chandran, TikTok star Fukru, Actor Reshma Rajan, Singer Somadas and Alexandra Johnson. When Bigg Boss Malayalam 2 was halted, 10 contestants were still part of the show.

(Content provided by Digital Native)