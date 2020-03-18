‘Bigg Boss’ Malayalam to go off air soon over COVID-19 fears

An official announcement regarding the cancellation is expected soon.

With COVID-19 cases increasing by the day in the country, the impact is visible in the entertainment industry too. The producers of Bigg Boss Malayalam, a widely watched reality TV show in Kerala, have decided to discontinue the show in the wake of the COVID-19 threat.

Season 2 of the programme, which is currently airing on Asianet, is hosted by popular Malayalam star Mohanlal.

Endemol Shine India, the production house behind Bigg Boss Malayalam, in a tweet on Tuesday announced “a voluntary suspension of all administrative and production departments until further notice in the light of the pandemic spread of COVID-19”.

In light of the ongoing global health crisis, we wish for everyone to stay calm and stay safe.#LetsFightCorona pic.twitter.com/xML1sfVjyd — Endemol Shine India (@EndemolShineIND) March 17, 2020

Asianet News, Asianet’s sister channel, also reported that an official announcement regarding the show’s cancellation will be made shortly.

But Endemol Shine India also clarified that it is only a temporary suspension. “…to comply with all the safety and precautionary measures suggested by the government. During these challenging times, we appreciate the understanding of our employees, partners, crew and artists,” reads the tweet.

The Malayalam version of Bigg Boss is reportedly planned to be called off as of now. Kerala has the second highest number of COVID-19 cases in India after Maharashtra. There are 24 patients under treatment in the state at present, including two foreigners.

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss Malayalam member Rajith Kumar was recently arrested by the police for violating the regulatory norms issued by the state in the wake of COVID-19. Rajith, who has been criticised for his misogynistic views, had made derogatory remarks about women multiple times.

After he was ousted from the show and had arrived at the Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) recently, fans had thronged the airport in large numbers to receive him at a time when there were directions that people should not crowd in public. Rajith was booked under charges including rioting.

Rajith was temporarily removed from the show for applying chilli paste on a woman contestant’s eyes.

