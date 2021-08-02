'Bigg Boss' Malayalam 3: Mohanlal reveals actor Manikuttan as winner

'Bigg Boss' Malayalam host Mohanlal made the announcement on the show's finale on August 1.

Flix Entertainment

The title winner of reality television show Bigg Boss Malayalam 3, hosted by Mollywood star Mohanlal, was announced during the grand finale event on Sunday, August 1. Malayalam actor Manikuttan was announced as the season winner and bagged the trophy along with an apartment worth Rs 75 lakh. The three-hour-long finale episode was filled with several stage performances and dance numbers.

Manikuttan, while accepting the trophy, sung AR Rahman’s song ‘Ella Pugazhum’, which speaks about attributing one’s victory to the almighty. In the finale, a teary eyed Manikuttan extended his gratitude to actor Mohanlal for making him a better person and also thanked other contestants, his parents as well as supporters. Notably, Manikuttan decided to quit the show halfway through the third season due to a disagreement with fellow contestant and actor Sandhya. He attended two counselling sessions before rejoining the house.

Quoting lines from AR Rahman’s track ‘Ella Pugazhum’, Manikuttan had also penned a heartfelt Instagram post on Sunday. "I am grateful to god for being able to participate in the Bigg Boss show and through it, win all your love. You were introduced to me through the medium of cinema. You loved me through Bigg Boss. Thank you, everyone. My heartfelt wishes to all the contestants -- Yours, Mk,” he wrote.

Thomas Janes aka Manikuttan has predominantly acted in Malayalam films in his career. He played the lead role in the 2005 Malayalam film Boy Friennd, co-starring actors Mukesh and Sreenivasan. He will also be seen in several upcoming movies including Mohanlal’s Marakkar and upcoming Tamil anthology Navarasa.

The final episode of Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 aired on Asianet channel and is also streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar. Sai Vishnu was announced as the first runner-up, while Dimpal Bhat was declared as the second runner up of the season, followed by other contestants such as Ramzan Muhammed, Anoop Krishnan, Rithu Manthra, Kidilam Firoz and Noby Marcose.

Bidding goodbye to the contestants and audience at the finale, Mohanlal thanked viewers and technicians, and also assured that the team will be back with the next season. The show was abruptly suspended after the sets of Bigg Boss Malayalam season 3 were sealed by Tamil Nadu police for breaching the COVID-19 lockdown norms.