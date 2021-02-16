â€˜Bigg Bossâ€™ Kannada season 8 premiere date is here

The news was announced by Colors Kannada recently with a promo starring the showâ€™s host, Sudeep.

Colors Kannada recently released a promo announcing that Bigg Boss Kannada season 8 will premiere on February 28. Popular Kannada actor Kichcha Sudeep, who has been hosting the widely watched reality show since season 1, appears in a dual avatar in the promo.

The actor plays the role of an astrologer narrating the horoscope for the upcoming season of the show. The 47-year-old actor also makes an appearance as himself and can be seen listening to the astrologer. Towards the end of the promo, details pertaining to the date and timings of the show is revealed for viewers.

The promo of Bigg Boss Kannada season 8 was not only shared from Colors Kannadaâ€™s official Instagram handle, but Sudeep also promoted it on his Instagram profile.

Much like its counterparts from the Bigg Boss franchise, Bigg Boss Kannada season 8 faced unprecedented hurdles due to the pandemic, which in turn delayed the release of its premiere.

The makers of the show have clarified that itâ€™s compulsory for all contestants entering the house to undertake COVID-19 tests and undergo quarantine prior to the premiere. The candidates will reportedly be quarantined from February 17 and are likely to stay in different hotels across Bengaluru.

The crew will adhere to COVID-19 safety protocols and take all precautionary measures to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus. The makers are expected to conduct COVID-19 tests, routine medical check-ups, and sanitise the house regularly. A special medical team will be staying with the crew during the entire duration of the show. The contestants will enter the Bigg Boss house only when they shoot for the grand premiere.

This season too will follow the celebrity-only format like the previous season. However, fans can expect new developments since the creators of the show have promised to make changes to the showâ€™s format this time.

According to the latest reports, former contestants like Sanjjanaa Galrani and Karthik Jayaram might re-enter the show this season. Fans now eagerly await updates about the contestants for this season.