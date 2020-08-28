'Bigg Boss' fame Mugen Rao to make his acting debut

Reports have surfaced that he has bagged a role in the upcoming Anjana Ali Khan directorial.

Flix Kollywood

Mugen Rao, the winner of the Bigg Boss Tamil season 3, is all set to make his debut as an actor. Reports have surfaced that he has bagged a role in the upcoming Anjana Ali Khan directorial. This yet-to-be-titled film will have Dhivya Bharathi, who played the heroine in the GV Prakash starrer Bachelor, as the female lead.

Anjana Ali Khan made her directorial debut with Veppam, which was produced by her mentor Gautham Menon under his banner Photon Kathas in association with R S Infotainment. This action thriller film starred Nani, Nithya Menen, Karthik Kumar, and Bindu Madhavi in the lead roles. Its dubbed Telugu version, titled Sega, was released simultaneously in Andhra Pradesh. The technical crew of this film included Joshua Sridhar for music, Om Prakash for cinematography and Anthony for editing.

Mugen Rao, actor and singer from Malaysia, participated in one of the most popular reality shows on television, Bigg Boss Tamil, and emerged a winner in season 3.

In an interview to the Times of India much earlier, Mugen Rao said that his biggest dream is to make it big in Indian cinema. He has been quoted as saying, “The first victory in my life is my travel from Malaysia to Chennai. My biggest dream was to do a project in India, and getting an opportunity to participate in the Bigg Boss show was another win for me. I wanted to participate in the reality show and see how it goes. Later, I thought why not put up a strong fight and win the trophy. And when that happened, everything felt surreal. I never expected this kind of support from people.”

His own composition, 'Enna Maranthe' went viral with several cover versions. In the interview, he shared that while he would make a video for the song, he added that there are also plans to use this song in his upcoming film.

Mugen Rao also made it clear that he always wanted act, which is why he decided to act in his own music videos. Upon winning the Bigg Boss title, Mugen Rao moved to Chennai, scouting for roles to act in movies. Looks like it has paid off well. More details about this project is expected to be out soon.

(Content provided by Digital Native)