Big win for farmers, Union govt to repeal all three farm laws

The laws will be repealed in the upcoming Parliament session, the PM said while addressing the nation.

news Law

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, November 19, said that the Union government will repeal the contentious farm laws in the upcoming Parliament session. Addressing the nation on the occassion of Guru Nanak Jayanti, PM Modi claimed that despite repeated efforts by the Union government, it had failed to convince all protesting farmers about the three laws.

"The goal of the three farm laws was to empower farmers, especially small farmers. The three laws were for the benefit of farmers, but we couldn't convince a section of farmers despite our best efforts. Therefore, we have decided to repeal the three farm laws,” Modi said. “What we did, we did for farmers. What we are doing, we are doing for the country,” he added. He also urged farmers to call off their agitation and return to their homes.

“In the coming Parliament session, we will take constitutional measures to repeal these farm laws,” the Prime Minister said. The Winter Session of Parliament will commence on November 29 and is likely to conclude on December 23. The Prime Minister's announcement incidentally comes at a time when Uttar Pradesh and Punjab are set to go to polls.

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha is an umbrella body of over 40 farm unions spearheading the farmers' agitation against the three contentious farm laws -- The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act 2020 -- passed by the Union government in September last year. Protests against the laws have been ongoing since then. Despite several rounds of talks held between the government and the farmers unions, a consensus could not be reached.

The farmers had got the support of all opposition parties including regional parties that are heading various state governments.