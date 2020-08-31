‘Big Boss’ fame Losliya signs her next film

Losliya will make her debut in Tamil filmdom with ‘Friendship’, which also stars cricketer Harbhajan Singh.

Losliya Mariyanesan, the Sri Lankan newsreader who took third place in Tamil reality show Bigg Boss 3 hosted by Kamal Haasan, is all set to come on the silver screen. Losliya will make her debut in Tamil filmdom with Friendship, which also stars cricketer Harbhajan Singh who is debuting as a hero in Tamil cinema. To be directed by John Paul Raj and Sham Sundar of Chennaiyil Oru Naal 2 and Agni Devi fame, Friendship is jointly produced by JPR and Stalin. The first look posters of the film have already been released and have been received well by fans.

Now she has signed her next film to be helmed by debutant JM Raja Saravanan, which also stars debutant Poornesh who will play the male lead. It is being produced by Axess Film Factory, known for bankrolling Ratsasan and Oh My Kadavule.

Talking about the film, director Raja Saravanan was quoted as saying, “The film is a crime thriller, with lots of action. I was particular that the male lead had to be a fresh face, and Poornesh was selected after auditions. He has been preparing for the same. Losliya plays an equally important role in the film. Her character demands a known face, and she was perfect.”

The teaser of her debut film Friendship was released recently which gives us a glimpse of Harbhajan bowling, suggesting that he will be playing a cricketer. The film is said to be a campus film but the ominous music, as well as the teaser, suggests that it will also have elements of a thriller.

Newsreader turned actor Losliya is also part of actor Aari's next. Shrusti Dange plays an important role in the film, which will be directed by Albert Rajaa. The music for the film will be by C Sathya.

Though ultimately Mugen Rao won the season, Losliya was one of the most talked-about contestants during the course of the show. Despite all the drama that unfolded in the house, Losliya had become the centre of attention for being calm and composed at all times. Losliya and another contestant Kavin became household names during the show, and they were certainly one of the most popular contestants of the third season.

The rumoured couple was in the limelight for their alleged relationship that blossomed inside the Bigg Boss house. Due to her honest and non-controversial behaviour in the house, she gained more popularity each day. Losliya addressed director Cheran, her co-contestant, as Cherappa ever since she made her entry into the house.

There are also reports that Kavin and Losliya have been approached for the the second season of TV series Raja Rani. However, there is no official confirmation on the same. Raja Rani grabbed attention with the on-screen chemistry of the TV couple Alya Manasa and Sanjeev Karthick.

