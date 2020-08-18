Big announcement on Chiranjeevi 152 on August 22

The big news that all Tollywood megastar Chiranjeeviâ€™s fans have been waiting for is out here! The big announcement of the starâ€™s 152nd project will be made on August 22nd at 4 pm. The filmmakers will be releasing the first look and motion poster to coincide with the Ganesh Chathurthi, which also happens to be the starâ€™s birthday.

The film, as revealed earlier, will be directed by Koratala Siva with Niranjan Reddy bankrolling it under his banner Matinee Entertainment and Surekha Konidela presenting it under the banner Konidela Production Company.

There were reports earlier that the Chiru - Koratala project has been titled Acharya but there is no confirmation on this yet. We can expect the filmmakers to make an official announcement on this soon.

Speculations are rife that Chiruâ€™s son and actor Ram Charan Teja may be playing a cameo in this film but the reports remain unconfirmed. Some reports suggested earlier that the filmmakers were keen on approaching Mahesh Babu for the role if Ram Charan is unavailable.

Earlier this year, there were reports doing rounds in the Telugu film industry that Mohan Babu has been approached to play the baddie in this entertainer but the filmmakers have quashed it as mere rumours. Sources close to the team clarified that the actor has not been approached to play the role and an official announcement on who bagged the role will be made after the deal is sealed.

When the project was announced, it was revealed that Trisha would be pairing up with Chiranjeevi in this entertainer. However, with some new developments, we need to wait for an official word from the filmmakers.

At present, Trisha has a slew of films in her kitty including Raangi, which is an action thriller film directed by M. Saravanan and produced by Allirajah Subaskaran under the banner of Lyca Productions. The film's music is composed by C Sathya, while cinematography and editing is handled by Shakthi and M Subarak respectively. The other films in her kitty include Sugar which is being directed by Sumanth Radhakrishnan, Malayalam movie Ram directed by Jeethu Joseph, and Mani Ratnamâ€™s Ponniyin Selvan.

Chiranjeeviâ€™s last film to release was Sye Raa, which was on the legendary freedom fighter and it turned out to be a huge hit. It had the mega star Chiranjeevi playing the title role with a bevy of stars in the cast. Sye Raa was bankrolled by Ram Charan Teja under his home banner Konidela Production Company on a budget of Rs 200 crore.

The cast included stars from different film industries including Amitabh Bachchan, Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, Tamannaah, Jagapathi Babu, Kiccha Sudeep, Pragya Jaiswal and Brahmaji. R. Rathnavelu had cranked the camera for this film, with A Sreekar Prasad editing it and Amit Trivedi wielding the music baton.

