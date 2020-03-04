Bidar sedition case: Court grants anticipatory bail to school management officials

Earlier, a mother of a student and a teacher at the school were arrested after a play staged in the school voiced dissent against CAA and NRC.

news Sedition

The president of Shaheen group of institutions and members of the school management of Shaheen Primary and High School in Bidar district of Karnataka were granted anticipatory bail by a court in the district.

The Bidar District and Sessions court granted anticipatory bail to Abdul Qadir, president of Shaheen group of institutions, and four other members of the school's administration.

"This is a relief. All accused members in the case have now been granted bail," advocate Keshava Rao, who appeared for the school management in the case, told TNM.

The anticipatory bail was granted by the court against a personal bond of Rs 2 lakh each.

The case was earlier in the news after a mother of a student and a teacher at the school were arrested by police officials in Bidar and charged with sedition after a play staged in the school voiced dissent against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC). They were finally granted bail after spending two weeks in jail.

The play was staged in the school by students of classes 4, 5 and 6 on January 21. Nazbunnisa, the mother of a student who uttered dialogues against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and the headteacher of the school's primary section were arrested on January 30. The arrests were made based on a complaint by Nilesh Rakshala, a right-wing activist in Bidar.

Police officials in Bidar led by Deputy Superintendent of Police Basaveshwara Hira questioned students at the school five times including once in uniform.

The members of the school management were also booked but were not arrested by the police.

A journalist Mohammed Yousuf Rahim was also booked in the case, for uploading a video of the play on social media. He too was granted anticipatory bail by the court. He has been absconding ever since the case in Bidar became a point of discussion on social media.