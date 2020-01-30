Bhumika Chawla to play Gopichand’s sister in ‘Seetimaar’

Tamannah Bhatia will be seen in the lead role opposite Gopichand in this film.

Flix Tollywood

Bhumika Chawla has been roped in to play Gopichand’s sister in the upcoming film Seetimaar. The actor was chosen for the role as it is very meaty and she agreed to hop on board considering the importance of the character.

This is the first time she plays sister to the hero in her career. Bhumika was last seen in the Telugu movie Ruler, which had N Balakrishna in the lead. The film was directed by KS Ravikumar.

Tammannah Bhatia plays the female lead in Seetimaar which is being directed by Sampath Nandi. She will be playing a Kabbadi coach in it according to speculations. Tammannah is very excited about her role in this film. Speaking about it, she had said in an interview to the Deccan Chronicle much earlier, “I feel that coaching is an underrated aspect of any professional sport and that is why I find this film even more interesting. My role is a tribute of sorts to coaches like Pullela Gopichand, Ramakant Achrekar, Guru Hanuman, Satpal Singh and the likes who have turned things around for Indian sports.” The film is bankrolled by Chitturi Srinivas Rao under his banner.

The last film Sampath Nandi and Gopichand had teamed up were for Goutham Nanda, which was released in 2017. The film turned out to be a big hit. The film was an action entertainer written and directed by Sampath Nandi and produced by J Bhagavan and J Pulla Rao under Sri Balaji Cine Media Banner. The film had Gopichand in dual roles with Hansika Motwani and Catherine Tresa as the female leads. The music was composed by S Thaman, while Soundar Rajan cranked the camera and Gautham Raju handling editing.

Tammannah has worked with Sampath Nandi in Bengal Tiger earlier and shares a good rapport with him. In the action-comedy, Tammannah had shared the screen space with Ravi Teja.