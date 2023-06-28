Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad shot at in UP

The Azad Samaj Party president has been rushed to a hospital.

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad was reportedly shot at by unidentified gunmen in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur district on Wednesday, June 28. Following the attack, Azad was rushed to the hospital. Saharanpur SSP Dr Vipin Tada is reported to have said that Azad's convoy was attacked by armed men in a car. “The convoy of Chandrashekhar Azad was fired at by a few car-borne armed men. A bullet brushed past him. He is alright and has been taken to CHC for medical treatment. Police is investigating the matter,” SSP Dr Vipin Tada told news agency ANI.

The Ambedkarite activist's Facebook account had shared photographs of an injured Azad and urged the police to take strict action against the culprits. Chandrashekhar Azad had launched his political ‘Azad Samaj Party’ in 2020.

"The murderous attack on Bhim Army Chief and National President Bhai Chandrasekhar Azad in Deoband of Saharanpur is a heinous act of stopping the Bahujan Mission Movement! We demand urgent arrest of the accused, strict action against them and security for national president Bhai Chandrasekhar Azad!," read the post from Azad's account.

According to a report by India Today, the attackers were travelling in a white Maruti Swift Dzire car with a Haryana licence plate. The gunman is said to have fired four rounds at Azad.