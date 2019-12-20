Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Azad escapes from detention at Delhi’s Jama Masjid protest

CAA

Bhim Army was denied permission for the protest march from Jama Masjid to Jantar Mantar earlier.

Chandra Shekhar Azad who was detained from Delhi’s Jama Masjid on Friday after his Bhim Army tried to lead a protest march against Citizenship (Amendment) Act, has escaped police custody.

After Friday prayers ended at the mosque, a massive protest started from the Jama Masjid in the old Delhi with Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Azad leading the chants of "Jai Bhim" and holding placards with Babasaheb Ambedkar's posters.

The protests were in continuation of those taking place across the nation against the just enacted Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Demanding withdrawal of the CAA the protestors held up copies of the Constitution and pictures of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar and Paramveer Chakra awardee Abdul Hameed. The crowd swelled despite a prohibitory order in place.

With the national flag held high, the protesters shouted slogans like "Hindustan Zindabad!"

Protests against CAA and NRC have been going on across the country in several states and cities despite section 144 being in place in parts of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and in Karnataka. It prohibits assembly of more than five people in a public place.

Thousands of people have been taking to the streets, and while the protests have largely been peaceful, there have been sporadic incidents of violence between police officials and protesters. In Mangaluru two people died after police fired on the protesters, and 11 others are injured. Meanwhile, hundreds descended to Town Hall in peaceful protest on Thursday despite around 200 people being detained by the police before due to section 144 being in place. In Mumbai too, over 10,000 people gathered at August Kranti Maidan in peaceful protest.

