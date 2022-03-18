Bhavana is surprise guest at 26th IFFK, walks in to thunderous applause

Kurdish filmmaker Lisa Calan, who lost both legs in an ISIS bomb attack, was honored with the Spirit of Cinema award.

Flix Cinema

Actor Bhavana, who recently announced her comeback to Malayalam cinema after five years, was a surprise guest at the opening ceremony of the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK), which began in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday, March 18. Chalachitra Academy Chairman director Ranjith announced to the audience that Bhavana is the special guest and thunderous applause followed as Bhavana walked to the stage. The actor was welcomed with a hug by Bina Paul, artistic director of IFFK and founder member of WCC.

The fest was inaugurated by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

"You are the role model of Kerala, Bhavana", said Minister of Culture, Saji Cherian in his speech.

Bhavana who lit the inaugural lamp at the event later said, "Very happy to take part in this 26th edition of IFFK. Thanks to Bina Paul and director Ranjith for having me. My best wishes to everyone who makes and enjoys good cinema and those who fight all odds like Lisa."

Kurdish filmmaker Lisa Calan, who lost both legs in an ISIS bomb attack, was honored with the Spirit of Cinema award, newly instituted at this edition. She said, "I came a long way to come here. My story is also long. But I can see we have the same story. I have a good feeling because of your high energy. Thank you. I am so excited. All I've wanted to do is make films. In 2015 I lost my legs in an ISIS bomb attack. I survived it but had to suspend my cinema work. It took me several years to start working again. But now I am fully recovered and full of energy. We (Kurdish women) stand against patriarchy and every kind of gender violence. The resistance of kurdish women against ISIS has inspired the whole world. I greet you on behalf of all Kurdish women."

CM Pinarayi congratulated Lisa for surviving and fighting the reactionary forces.

Noted Hindi filmmaker Anurag Kashyap was the chief guest of the event. He will have a master class during the IFFK. Also on stage was the lead actor Azmeri Haque Badhon of the opening film Rehana Maryam Noor.

Half the films in the competition section are made by women.

Anurag said, "It is very overwhelming for me to see this love. I came dressed up for the fest but not the stage. My closest collaborators are from Kerala. I make Hindi films. Where we are distorting history, Kerala is chronicling the times we live in. I think the best of Indian cinema is coming from God's Own Country. You have inspired me so much. Congratulations for always standing up to the police."

Artistic director Bina Paul said, "For the first time in IFFK, we have four strong women on the stage (Lisa, Bhavana, Azmeri, Mayor Arya). All the women should know that we are now very much a part of the industry."

The eight day long festival is in full fledge this year after having had many restrictions last year owing to COVID-19. As many as 173 films will be screened across 15 movie halls in the city between March 18 and 25.