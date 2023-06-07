Bhavana returns to Tamil cinema with horror film The Door

Bhavana’s last Tamil venture was alongside actor Ajith Kumar in Saran’s 2010 film ‘Aasal’, back in 2010.

Flix Entertainment

A horror film titled The Door will mark actor Bhavana’s return to Tamil cinema after a gap of 13 years. The film is directed by her brother Jaiiddev and produced by her husband Naveen Rajan under the banner of Junedream Studios. In the intriguing first look poster, which was released on the occasion of the actor’s birthday on June 6, Bhavana can be seen wearing a grim expression as she stands leaning on a brick house’s partially opened wooden door, as wounded hands emerge from the gap. There is blood splattered on the door.

Apart from Bhavana, The Door’s cast includes Ganesh Venkatram, Jayaprakash, Nandhu, Sriranjini, Kapil Velavan, and Priya Venkat. Varun Unni will be the music composer, Goutham G will handle the cinematography, and Athul Vijay is the editor. The film is reportedly in the post-production stage, and is expected to be released in Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Telugu, and Hindi.

Bhavana’s last Tamil film was alongside actor Ajith Kumar in director Saran’s Aasal, back in 2010. The Malayalam actor debuted in Tamil cinema with the 2006 film Chithiram Pesuthadi, before catapulting into stardom in the industry with her role in Deepavali the very next year. She has acted in a handful of other Tamil films such as Kizhakku Kadalkarai Salai, Veyil, Koodal Nagar, Aarya, Rameswaram, Vaazhthugal, and Jayamkondaan.

The actor had recently made a comeback to Malayalam cinema alongside Sharafudheen after a gap of five years, with the film Ntikkakkakkoru Premondarnn. The film received positive responses from critics and audiences alike. This is the first time she is officially collaborating with her brother Jaiiddev, who has previously helmed the Tamil film Pattinapakkam, which starred Kalaiyarasan and Anaswara Kumar in the leading roles.

