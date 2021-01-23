Bhavana posts pictures for third wedding anniversary

Flix Entertainment

Actor Bhavana and producer Naveen celebrated their third wedding anniversary on January 22. Posting a picture, Bhavana wrote on her Instagram page, “I chose you. And I’ll choose you over and over and over, without a pause, without a doubt in a HEARTBEAT. And I’ll keep choosing you. Happy 3rd Anniversary My Love #LoveOfMyLife #MineForever.”

Bhavana first met Naveen while working in the Kannada film Romeo, which he produced in 2012. They got married on January 22, 2018.

Fans, well-wishers, and friends have been pouring in their wishes to the couple on social media.

On the work front, Bhavana is busy with several Kannada films. She is sharing screen space with Shiva Rajkumar in Bhajarangi 2. Directed by A Harsha, the technical crew of Bhajarangi 2 comprises Arjun Janya for music composition, J Swamy to handle the camera, and Deepu S Kumar for editing. Shruthi and Saurav Lokesh are playing supporting roles in this flick. According to the latest reports, Bhajarangi 2 is slated for release on May 24 this year.

Bhavana has another film in post-production stage -- Inspector Vikram. Prajwal Devaraj and Bhavana play the lead pair in this flick which has Ramesh Aravind as the villain. It has been reported that Darshan will be making a cameo appearance in this flick and that he will be seen as Bhagat Singh. The technical crew of the film comprises Anoop Seelin for music, Naveen Kumar for cinematography and Sathish and Sreenivas for art direction.

Watch: Song from Inspector Vikram

Also pending is Bhavana’s Govinda Govinda, which will mark the directorial debut of Tilak. The film stars Sumanth and Bhavana as the lead pair. Sumanth plays a college student in this entertainer which has Bhavana and Kavitha Gowda as the female leads. The shooting of this film was already in progress before the lockdown was announced in March last year.

Besides these Kannada films, Bhavana also has the Kannada – Malayalam bilingual Srikrishna@gmail.com. Directed by Nagashekar, this romantic comedy-drama has Krishna playing the male lead. Besides the lead pair Krishna and Bhavana, the cast also includes Dattanna in a crucial role. Sandesh Nagaraj is bankrolling the film under his banner Sandesh Productions. Reports are that Bhavana plays a lawyer in this flick which is based on extramarital affairs and live-in relationships. The technical crew of Srikrishna@gmail.com includes Arjun Janya for music and Satya Hegde for cinematography.

(Content provided by Digital Native)