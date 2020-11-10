Bhavana posts picture with 'the best therapists’

Sharing a picture of her pet dogs Vanilla and Chocolate, the actor wrote they are the best therapists.

Actor Bhavana took the internet by storm by posting a picture with her ‘therapists’. She posted a picture with her pet canines, referring to them as the ‘Best Therapists’. Sharing the picture of her pets – Vanilla and Chocolate – on social media, she wrote, “The Best Therapist has Fur and Four legs #MyHeartBelongsToThem #Chocolate #Vanilla (sic).” Well, dog lovers across the globe will certainly agree with her, no doubt.

Quite a few actors have been putting out pictures with their pet cats and dogs on Instagram and many of these habitually go viral. Actors Nazriya, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Tovino Thomas, Samantha, Pooja Hegde and Amala Paul appear to be huge animal lovers.

On the work front, Bhavana has the Kannada films Inspector Vikram, Bhajarangi 2 and Govinda Govinda in different stages of production.

Inspector Vikram, which is currently in the post-production mode, is directed by Narasimha and bankrolled by Vikyath VR under his banner. Reports are that while Prajwal Devaraj will be seen in the title role, Bhavana will be playing the role of a drug peddler.

In Bhajarangi 2, Bhavana shares screen space with the Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar. The film is directed by Harsha, which means the actor-filmmaker duo is teaming up for the third time.

Govinda Govinda, which will mark the directorial debut of Tilak, stars Sumanth and Bhavana as the lead pair. Sumanth plays a college student in this entertainer which has Bhavana and Kavitha Gowda as the female leads. Touted to be a thriller, reports are that it the film inspired by the Telugu movie Brochevarevarura. Sources in the know say that the makers have retained the core plot the Telugu film while making changes to suit the Kannada audience.

Besides these Kannada films, Bhavana also has the Kannada – Malayalam bilingual Srikrishna@gmail.com. Directed by Nagashekar, this romantic comedy-drama has Krishna playing the male lead. Besides the lead pair Krishna and Bhavana, the cast also includes Dattanna in a crucial role. Reports are that Bhavana plays a lawyer in this flick which is based on extramarital affairs and live-in relationships.

