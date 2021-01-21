'Bhargavi Nilayam' again: Prithviraj, Rima, Soubin to act in Basheer's short story

The film titled 'Neelavelicham' will be directed by Aashiq Abu.

Aashiq Abu is all set to convert Malayalam writer Vaikom Muhammad Basheer’s short story Neelavelicham into a feature film. The title is the same as the famous short story and Aashiq has roped in Prithviraj Sukumaran, Rima Leena Rajan, Soubin Shahir and Kunchako Boban to play the main characters.

Incidentally, the filmmaker announced his new project on the 113th birth anniversary of the renowned freedom fighter and writer of Malayalam literature.

Making the announcement on Facebook, Aashiq wrote that it has been his “long term dream to make a movie out of Neelavelicham, by adding colour over colour and light over light”.

He added that the opportunity presented itself only now. “I am both proud and happy to bring this news to you on the 113th birth anniversary of the king of letters.”

He also added that the shoot of the film will commence at the end of the year. “I offer my sincerest gratitude to both the family of Vaikom Basheer and to Goodnight Mohan," he added.

The first look poster of Neelavelicham features an old Kerala style house or tharavad which is hidden in the darkness and mildly glows with the moonlight. The house is surrounded by trees and birds, but on a closer look, the front yard of the house is filled with blood.

The film’s crew consists of cinematographer Shyju Khalid, film editor Saiju Sreedharan, Jyothish Shankar on art direction, Sameera Saneesh (costume), Ronex Xavier (make up), Benny Kattapana (production manager) and others.

Neelavelicham was made into a Malayalam film back in 1964. The film was called Bhargavi Nilayam (house of Bhargavi). The Malayalam language romantic horror film was directed by A Vincent and it was his directorial debut. The movie, which went on to gain a cult status among Malayalam horror films, starred Prem Nazir, Madhu and Vijaya Nirmala.