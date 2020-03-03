Bharath’s 'Last 6 Hours' in final stages of post-production

Sunish Kumar, an associate of director Rajiv Menon, is wielding the megaphone for this venture.

Flix Kollywood

Bharath’s next film in the pipeline is a bilingual titled Last 6 Hours. It is touted to be a suspense thriller based on an attempted robbery that lasted for six hours. Sunish Kumar, an associate of director Rajiv Menon, is wielding the megaphone for this venture.

Speaking about Last 6 Hours, its director had told in an interview to the Times of India, “Four robbers come together and plot to rob a place in six hours. But there are some unforeseen problems. How does this team deal with them and what happens to them is what the film is all about.”

On choosing Bharath for the role in his film, the director had told that he was looking for an actor with a great physique and instantly decided that it had to be Bharath. Sunish Kumar added that Bharath also underwent rigorous physical training to fit into the character.

The film’s star cast also includes Adil Ibrahim, Anu Mohan, Viviya Santh and Pramil Siddharth in pivotal roles. Interestingly, Anood Khalid, who is producing Last 6 Hours, is playing the villain in it. Cinematographer Sinu Siddharth is a part of the film’s technical crew. The shooting was wrapped some time ago and it is in the final stages of post-production.

Besides the Last 6 Hours, Bharath has a number of films in the making including the Bollywood flick, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, directed by Prabhu Deva and produced by Salman Khan, Sohail Khan and Atul Agnihotri.

The film stars Salman Khan, Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff in the lead roles. The shooting of this film began late last year and is likely to make it to the silver screens for Eid this year. The star’s other film in the pipeline is a Malayalam film titled Kshanam, which is being directed Sreekumar.

