Bharat Jodo Yatra went from south to north but had countrywide effect: Rahul Gandhi

Speaking at a press conference after the march ended with the hoisting of the tricolour at the Lal Chowk in Srinagar, Rahul said he got to learn and understand a lot during the over 4,000-km journey.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra went from south to north but it has had a countrywide effect, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Sunday, January 29, asserting the march gave an alternative vision to the country. Speaking at a press conference after the march ended with the hoisting of the tricolour at the Lal Chowk in Srinagar, Rahul said he got to learn and understand a lot during the over 4,000-km journey. He also said he would think about whether a west to east yatra can be undertaken in future.

"I met lakhs of people, talked to them. I do not have words to make you understand. The aim of the yatra was to unite India, it was against the hate and violence being spread across the country. We have had a tremendous response. In fact, no one expected to get such a love-filled response," Rahul said. "We got to see the resilience of the people of India, their strength, directly," he asserted.

The yatra, that traversed through 12 states and two Union territories, would officially conclude on Monday with a function at the state Congress headquarters in Srinagar followed by a rally at the Sher-e-Kashmir Stadium.

Asked whether he would undertake a west to east yatra in future, Rahul said, "It has just ended. So, this question is premature. Yatris have walked thousands of kilometres, let us see what happens. Yatra went from south to north but its effect was on the entire country."

"It is a vision, a way of life for the country. This has had an effect in the entire country. Congress workers have also undertaken yatras in several states, so it has had a national effect. We will think about it (undertaking a west to east yatra), I have two-three ideas," he said.

The former Congress chief said it did not just remain a Congress party yatra, as more than partymen and women, common people participated in this march.

"The Bharat Jodo Yatra has given an alternative vision. One vision is of the BJP-RSS that is filled with hate and arrogance. Our vision is about brotherhood, about opening shops of love in the market of hate, giving respect to each other," he said,.

Rahul said there are clearly two paths before the country and there are two ways of life. "One is a vision to suppress people and the other is to unite the people. There will be a tremendous effect of this in politics. What exact effect it would have, I can't say," he said.

He said a certain gap had come between the political class, including parties such as the Congress and the BJP, and the people.

The whole communication is through the media, interviews, and press conferences. My thinking was that this gap should be reduced. This is not just the physical gap, so one way is to walk on the road, meet them, hug them, there are other gaps as well. Earlier, there was an unbiased communication be it interviews or press conference now a bias has come," he alleged.

The media does not focus on Opposition as much as it should, he lamented.

"What we say is twisted by them (media). So I thought a new kind of political vision is needed. This is the first step and frankly a small one. In my mind there are deeper steps that can be taken which I am mulling. Let's see about east-west," he said.

Rahul added the Congress yatris are keen on doing another yatra.