Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes in Jammu and Kashmir amidst tight security

Security has been increased across Jammu and Kashmir after nine people were injured in twin bomb blasts in the Narwal area on the outskirts of Jammu city on Saturday.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi resumed Sunday, January 22, from Hiranagar in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district amid heightened security in the wake of twin blasts in Jammu. After a day-long break, the foot march started as per schedule around 7 am from Hiranagar near the International Border along the Jammu-Pathankot highway, which was sealed by police and other security forces.

Accompanied by J-K Pradesh Congress chief Vikar Rasool Wani, working president Raman Bhalla and hundreds of volunteers carrying the tricolour, Rahul Gandhi entered Samba district's Tapyal-Gagwal after crossing Londi checkpoint at around 8 am and was greeted by enthusiastic workers and supporters waiting on both sides of the road. After covering about 25 kms, the march will have a night halt at Chak Nanak before restarting from Samba's Vijaypur for Jammu, where it will reach on Monday.

Officials said adequate security arrangements are in place for Rahul Gandhi, with the police, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and other security agencies keeping a tight vigil to ensure a peaceful march. Security has been further beefed up across Jammu and Kashmir after the twin bomb blasts in Narwal area on the outskirts of Jammu city on Saturday, which left nine people injured.

Police suspect that IEDs (improvised explosive devices) were used to carry out the twin explosions in an SUV parked in a repair shop and a vehicle at a nearby junkyard in the Transport Nagar area of Narwal. The terror attack comes at a time when security agencies in the region are on high alert due to the Congress yatra and the upcoming Republic Day celebrations.

The march started from Kanyakumari on September 7 and entered Jammu and Kashmir from Punjab on Thursday. The yatra is scheduled to end in Srinagar on January 30 with the hoisting of the national flag at Congress headquarters by Rahul Gandhi.