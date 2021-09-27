Bharat bandh: Bengaluru traffic to be affected as farmer assocs call for protest

Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra has instructed police to tighten security in Karnataka, especially in Bengaluru and sensitive regions ahead of the farmersâ€™ rallies.

news Bharat Bandh

Vehicular traffic will likely be affected in Bengaluru on Monday, September 27 as farmer organisations are set to protest the contentious farm laws passed by the Union government. On September 26, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha called for a Bharat bandh on Monday from 6 am to 4 pm, 10 months after the protests against the farm laws began. A report in the Deccan Herald quoted farmer leader Kodihalli Chandrashekhar saying that rallies will be taken out to Town Hall from KR Puram, Shivajinagar and Sumanahalli. He added that at 11 am, farmers will be marching from Town Hall to Mysuru Bank Circle. He also said that nearly 10,000 people from various associations are expected to participate in the rally.

A report in The New Indian Express states that the Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha has announced that it will block nine roads in Bengaluru, including the Mysuru and Tumakuru roads, and that the KPCCâ€™s kisan wing will block Hebbal and KR Puram roads in protest. Kannada organisation leaders, such as Praveen Shetty, Shivarame Gowda, Narayana Gowda, Vatal Nagaraj and others have also extended their support for the Bharat bandh, according to the report. Dalit groups and the Dr Rajkumar Fansâ€™ Association have also extended their support.

Meanwhile, state-run transport agencies like the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation (BMRCL), Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) and the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) have been directed by the state government to run services as usual on Monday. A Bangalore Mirror report stated that the government has warned authorities and employees of disciplinary action if they remain absent from work.

The reports stated that other organisations â€” such as private school associations, hoteliers, bus owners and transport workersâ€™ unions â€” have extended moral support to the bandh. The Bangalore Mirror report quoted General Secretary of Associated Managements of Primary and Secondary Schools in Karnataka (KAMS) Shashi Kumar, saying that the pandemic had affected many people adversely, which is why they cannot halt their work on Monday.

Read: 10 months of farmers' protest: All that you need to know about Sept 27 Bharat bandh

According to The Hindu, state Home Minister Araga Jnanendra has instructed to take all precautionary measures in maintaining the law and order across the state, especially in district centres, sensitive regions and Bengaluru. Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Kamal Pant told TNIE that 4,000 police personnel including 11 Deputy Commissioners, two Joint Commissioners and two additional commissioners, along with 21 City Armed Reserve (CAR) and 45 Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP) squads will be deployed.