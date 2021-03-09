Bhainsa communal clash: Argument over bike accident triggered violence, say cops

Nine people, including three policemen and two journalists were injured in the violence.

An argument between two young men from different communities over a motorcycle accident led to the communal violence that broke out on March 7 at Bhainsa in Telanganaâ€™s Nirmal district, authorities said. The Nirmal Police, in a statement to the press, said that the incident involving the young men took place at 8.45 pm, and within no time, supporters of both the communities gathered and pelted stones at each other followed by arson. The Bhainsa Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) and the Inspector of Police, Bhainsa town rushed to the spot along with a Telangana State Special Police platoon and Special Parties to disperse the crowd.

Around 500 additional forces were rushed to Bhainsa to bring the situation under control. The police finally managed to do so by 10.30 pm. The police declared prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPc to prevent the gathering of persons and since then, there has been no instance of violence reported from the town, they said.

Police said that during stone pelting, six civilians and three police officers suffered injuries, apart from material loss in the form of fire damage to two houses, two autorickshaws, two four-wheelers and five two-wheelers.

Police booked criminal cases and have begun an investigation. Several persons suspected to be involved in stone-pelting and arson were taken into custody and are being interrogated. The police assure that those involved in the incident will be arrested following due process.

Reports suggest police have detained close to 50 people in connection with the violence. Secunderabad MP and Union Home Minister for the state, G Kishan Reddy announced on social media that Union Home Minister Amit Shah called him to take stock of the situation. Nizamabad MP Arvind Dharmapuri on the other hand accused the AIMIM of being behind the clashes.

Telangana Minister for IT, KT Rama Rao and working president of the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), appealed to the people of Bhainsa not to fall prey to rumours and hate-mongering spearheaded by divisive forces.

The police have collected CCTV footage and are using other technology to identify and arrest those involved in the violence.

Police have requested members of the public to not believe in rumours and have warned of action against people spreading rumours among communities. Superintendent of Police Vishnu Warrier is at Bhainsa, monitoring the situation on ground.