Bhagyaraj's video with Netflix is all about having the sex talk with your kids

Bhagyaraj teamed up with Netflix for a sketch comedy video to promote the British drama ‘Sex Education’, while also addressing the stigma around discussions on sex and sexuality.

Flix Comedy

Veteran filmmaker Bhagyaraj recently teamed up with Netflix to promote the OTT platform’s teen drama Sex Education and also to break the taboo around parents talking to their children about the same. Having the sex talk with one’s children is generally associated with stigma and the topic is brushed under the carpet. However, Bhagyaraj urges people to break out of this norm.

Bhagyaraj’s latest video created in association with Netflix is an attempt to break the stigma through a fun 7-minute-long video sketch. In the video, he is seen along with his friends who also seem to belong to his age group. During a meetup, one of the friends, Ajith, expresses that he was worried to find condoms in his 25-year-old son’s bag. Bhagyaraj counters saying it is important to inculcate safe sex practices rather than advising them to practice abstinence.

The sketch also depicts how parents refrain from referring to sexual intercourse and initiating the discourse, and use euphemisms to talk about it rather than providing age-appropriate information. Speaking from the perspective of a parent, Bhagyaraj counters arguments and conventional views on the subject, and instead counsels them speak about sex education openly with their children.

Taking a jibe at a reference from his own movie where euphemisms are used to talk about sexual intimacy between couples, he questions for how long parents plan to avoid having the sex talk with kids. “No one taught us about Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) back in the day but we cannot repeat the same mistake,” he says while explaining how the lack of comprehensive sexual education and safe sex practices can affect people’s lives.

Watch the video here:

British comedy series Sex Education revolves around the life of Otis Milburn, a socially awkward high school student who lives with his mother, Jean, a sex therapist. The third season of Sex Education recently premiered on Netflix. The show has garnered praises from across the globe for being one of the most sex-postive teen dramas in recent times.