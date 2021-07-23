Bhageerathi Amma, who passed Level 4 exam at the age of 105, passes away

Before she passed away, Bhageerathi Amma was taking online lessons for the Level Seven school exams conducted by Kerala State Literacy Mission.

news Death

Kerala’s Bhageerathi Amma, who shot to fame last year and inspired many by passing the Level Four equivalency exams at the age of 105, passed away late on Thursday, July 23. The 107-year-old Kollam native had won the Nari Shakti Puraskar, conferred by the Union government for recognition of those working towards the cause of women empowerment, after her story was widely reported in the media. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also spoken about her during an episode of his Mann Ki Baat programme.

A native of Kollam’s Prakkulam, Bhageerathi Amma had also started her classes for Level Seven exams conducted by the Kerala State Literacy Mission. However, she passes away leaving behind her dream to complete the Class 10 equivalent exam. Bhageerathi Amma was reportedly the oldest student in the country.

Bhageerathi Amma had passed the Level Four equivalent with 75% marks, scoring a 100% in mathematics. She recently began preparing for her Level Seven exam through digital classes, however, since the past one month, Bhageerathi Amma had turned very weak.

Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor condoled the centenarian’s death. He wrote, “One of the winners of the First Naari Shakti Puraskar, Smt Bhageerathi Amma, known fondly as Akshara Muthashi, or Literacy Grandmother, passed away in Kollam, Kerala, at 107. She was an inspiration to millions. Om Shantihi!”

One of the winners of the First Naari Shakti Puraskar, Smt. Bhageerathi Amma, known fondly as Akshara Muthashi, or Literacy Grandmother, passed away in Kollam, Kerala, at 107. She was an inspiration to millions. Om Shantihi! . pic.twitter.com/hiEad5Zlvv — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) July 23, 2021

Addressing the Mann Ki Baat programme last year, PM Modi had praised Bhageerathi Amma, saying people like her are the inspiration and strength of the country. Mentioning that Bhageerathi Amma lost her mother at a young age and later her husband as well, Modi had praised the enthusiasm shown by Bhageerathi Amma to continue her education.

According to reports, Bhageerathi Amma’s funeral will be conducted in Kollam at 2 pm with state honours.