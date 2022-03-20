Bhagavad Gita in schools will impart values: Karnataka CM says decision soon

Earlier, Education Minister BC Nagesh had hinted that the Bhagavad Gita may be introduced in schools in Karnataka from the next academic year.

After Karnataka Education Minister BC Nagaraj proposed the idea of introducing the religious text Bhagavad Gita in school syllabus, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that the text “imparts moral values”. He also said that a decision on the same will be taken after a discussion with experts.

BJP-ruled Gujarat on Thursday, March 17, had announced that the Bhagavad Gita will be a part of the school syllabus for Classes 6 to 12 across the state from the academic year 2022-23. "What else?...You tell me, if not Bhagavad Gita, what else will give moral values?" the Chief Minister said, speaking to reporters in Karnataka’s Yadgir on Saturday, March 20. "It has been done in Gujarat, our minister has said he will discuss it. Let's see what details the Education Department comes out with," CM Bommai said, responding to a query on the government considering introducing the scripture in school education.

Following Gujarat's decision, Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister BC Nagesh on Friday had said the state government will discuss with educationists before taking a call in this regard, as part of moral science education. On Friday, Education Minister BC Nagesh had hinted that the Bhagavad Gita may be introduced in schools from the next academic year, saying that the “Bhagavad Gita is not only for Hindus, it is for all.”

Meanwhile, senior Congress leader from Mysuru and former Minister, Tanveer Sait has said that the state government’s decision is dangerous. "It is more dangerous than the COVID-19 pandemic," he said.

“Because of similar decisions, the school children will lag behind in academic excellence. It may be defendable to do politics during elections, but, once in power, secular principles should be followed,” the Congress MLA Sait stated. “The school children have suffered for the last two years because of COVID-19. Equality should be maintained in an academic atmosphere. Inclusion of Bhagavad Gita in the syllabus is as dangerous as the coronavirus pandemic,” he added.

He also said that in its recent verdict in the hijab case, the High Court had observed that prescription of uniform is a reasonable restriction to fundamental rights when they are ‘religion-neutral’. “The same government is violating the rule by including religious matters in education,” Tanveer said, adding that “the focus should be on education, it is wrong to bring religion in the children's curriculum.”

Former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy also questioned the BJP government’s move, saying that “the state is facing thousands of problems and the teachings of Bhagavad Gita won't provide food to people.”

Congress leader and Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah said "we believe in Hindu religion and give equal respect to other religions. We do not have any objection to teaching the Bhagavad Gita, Bible, Quran to children. But, children should be given quality education," he said.

