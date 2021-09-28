Partner

Betting provider deposit with mobile phone

In the past, only a deposit with a credit card or bank transfer was possible.

Those who want to top up their betting account and make a deposit can usually choose from a huge number of payment options. In the past, only a deposit with a credit card or bank transfer was possible. Today, the choice is very versatile and large. In addition to the prepaid versions Paysafecard and Ukash, there are the electronic payment exchanges PayPal, Skrill, Neteller and a few more. Direct booking systems are also popular, such as betting with Sofortüberweisung - here the deposited amount is debited from the current account and the deposit is immediately available for betting on the betting account.

As betting providers with mobile deposits have not been around for long, the choice is not huge. If you are looking for a bookmaker that offers this payment method, you don't have much choice. Tipico is one of the best-known betting providers if a player wants to deposit his sports bets with a mobile phone. It is a sports betting provider that has earned a good reputation among US players and offers many payment methods in its portfolio. It is also one of the betting providers with a mobile deposit bonus. Source: Oddspedia USA

If you want to make a deposit and top up your Tipico balance with your mobile phone, according to our Tipico experience, you can do this with the sports betting app using Skrill, Neteller, Mastercard, GiroPay, the classic bank transfer or also via Skrill-1-Tap. In addition, mobile sports betting with PayPal is also available. With the exception of Neteller, the minimum deposit for a mobile deposit is ten euros.

Conclusion for mobile deposits by mobile phone

The market for betting portals that allow deposits by mobile phone is growing from year to year. More and more bookmakers offer this service and experts assume that even more providers will switch to such services in the coming years. In Austria, for example, there is the mobile payment system Paybox, but this payment method is not yet offered in Germany. However, we assume that the procedure will also be found with German betting providers at some point.

Shopping with a mobile phone and, of course, making cashless payments is, after all, a trend that is also enjoying growing popularity among online retailers, as countless statistics clearly prove. Bookmakers would also like to profit from this trend and are increasingly offering this payment option. Should it not be possible, customers still have the classic payment via the desktop page.

More and more players are using the mobile deposit option with a mobile phone or smartphone. Because this payment method has some advantages: the payment is particularly fast and is always available, no matter where the player is and at what time. Especially when the betting balance suddenly runs low, a betting provider with mobile deposit offers some advantages. Thus, the customer benefits directly from the game action of a corresponding bookmaker, especially with live bets. There are no disadvantages with mobile deposits, as they do not differ in their procedure and method of application from the known payments. Of course, the fees or deposit limits charged by the bookmaker also apply here. In addition, the Money Laundering Act is also applied to mobile deposits and the payout is made in the same way as the deposit was made. In general, customers benefit from a sports betting provider that has such a flexible payment method in its portfolio.

This article was created by Web Engine Ltd and has been published as a part of a paid partnership.